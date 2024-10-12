The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

History Of Resilience: Red Table Talk With Katie Bahn

Honoring Student Athlete Mental Health Week
Jenna Kester
October 12, 2024
Jenna Kester
For student athlete mental health week from Oct. 6-12, Katie Bahn shared her struggles with mental and physical health with students of Austin Peay State University.

While in college, many students tend to struggle with their mental and sometimes physical health. There are many responsibilities and on top of it all it is important to have extracurriculars that students can enjoy. 

Except what happens when a health problem hits and everything gets turned around? 

Austin Peay State University senior and goalkeeper, Katie Bahn, understands this all too well and in honor of student athlete mental health week being Oct.6-12 APSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee interviewed Bahn on Oct. 7th, so students could hear her story. 

On Thanksgiving of 2023, Bahn had woken up and had typical fever symptoms. She did not think anything of it—just thought it was an average cold. The next day however was one of the days where she realized something was wrong. 

“I woke in the morning to use the bathroom and I just walked straight into the wall,” said Bahn. “I just kind of shrugged it off and went throughout my day…I had a weird sense of calmness that was kind of concerning but just shrugged it off…a few days later my symptoms had gotten worse. I got in my car to go pick up my roommate from the airport and got a sense of dizziness and brain fog and misjudged everything and ran off the road hitting a curb…I told my parents the symptoms I was having and later that night I fell in the shower and found myself going to urgent care.” 

As Bahn’s symptoms worsened, she lost the ability to do basic tasks such as speaking, walking, etc. Doctors eventually diagnosed her with vestibular neuritis—an inflammation of the eighth cranial nerve. 

Bahn spent months in physical therapy and with doctors getting better. In the summer of 2024, after lots of training and practice, she was able to return to soccer. “Getting used to it [soccer] was the best thing for me.” Bahn says. 

Bahn was asked for any other feedback she wanted to add and her response was: “If I had any doubts that God was real, now every single one of those doubts had gone. Even when I had felt very alone behind closed doors I knew God was there.” All throughout her journey her faith was very important to her. 

Bahn’s story more in depth can be found https://www.athleteconfidential.com/post/an-unexpected-setback?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAab407AGCeqTJs-Nfco7Ac04SrYXzSbRpYlbdTKujs5Kp8TVEz17DDeQRa0_aem_7OoJjS_wTGU5pHOcMDBe5Q and to keep up with Bahn can be found on her Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/ktbahn/?hl=en .

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Events
The APSU Jazz Combo gathered for a post-show group photo. (Left to Right: Benjamin Truex, Zackery Marhover, David Lee, Luke Anderson, Peri Espinoza, Jed Edmondson and Oakley Hinds)
APSU Jazz Combo Leaves Lasting Impressions- A Review
Toniah Anderson, Karen Reynolds, Jessica Johnson and Allie Phillips posed with their bracelets for a change.
Empowering Student Voices Through Friendship Bracelets
Austin Peay State University's Woodward Library hosted the Unbannable Books Reception for Banned Books Week Sept. 22-28.
APSU’s Woodward Library: Unbannable Library Reception
Faculty and staff chat after the Appreciation and Belonging Hour Event held in the Morgan University Center on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Fostering Appreciation Among Our Staff —The Appreciation And Belonging Hour
As part of The New Gallery lecture series at Austin Peay State University, Erick Oh tells his story and gives advice to students and faculty on Sept. 25.
APSU Artist Lecture— Erick Oh: Background, Where He Is Now And Advice to Students
APSU holds their semi-annual Career Expo in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on Sept. 24-25 for students to see the opportunities available throughout and beyond their college years.
Career Expo Offers Networking And Recruitment Opportunities For Students
More in Features
Hurricane Helene: From An East Tennessean Perspective
Hurricane Helene: From An East Tennessean Perspective
Professor Antonio Thompson at the first Faculty Research Spotlight event on Sept. 30th at the Morgan University Center.
Faculty Research Spotlight: Professor Antonio Thompson
Crystal Henson spoke to students about the TalkCampus app, an application you can use to receive mental health help.
Need Medical Services? Look No Further Than Right Here on Campus!
October 2024 Streaming Preview: What Movies And Shows Are Coming This Month?
October 2024 Streaming Preview: What Movies And Shows Are Coming This Month?
Noah Kahan played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on his Stick Season Tour on May 24, 2024.
Fill Your October With Music– Artists Coming To Nashville This Month
No Fall Break Plans? APSU Has Got You!
No Fall Break Plans? APSU Has Got You!