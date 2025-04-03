APSU Moves To Remote Operations Due To Hazardous Weather

With last night’s weather conditions expected to continue throughout the next couple of days, Austin Peay State University has moved to remote operations today, Thursday, April 3.

Online classes remain unaffected and all in person classes have been moved to remote. Students are encouraged to check their D2L portals for professor updates.

Both the Woodward Library and the Foy Fitness Center are to remain closed for the day, as well as all computer labs and academic buildings.

The university is closely monitoring conditions and any further updates can be found through your APSU email, social media channels or check www.apsu.edu.