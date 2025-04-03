The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

APSU Moves To Remote Operations Due To Hazardous Weather

Anabelle Coker
April 3, 2025

With last night’s weather conditions expected to continue throughout the next couple of days, Austin Peay State University has moved to remote operations today, Thursday, April 3.

Online classes remain unaffected and all in person classes have been moved to remote. Students are encouraged to check their D2L portals for professor updates.

Both the Woodward Library and the Foy Fitness Center are to remain closed for the day, as well as all computer labs and academic buildings.

The university is closely monitoring conditions and any further updates can be found through your APSU email, social media channels or check www.apsu.edu. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Austin Peay State University President Michael Licari adressed concerns regarding new discrimination statement updates in an email that went out on Friday, March 14.
APSU President Michael Licari Addresses Concerns For Inclusivity
Cost is a big factor for a lot of students when thinking about studying abroad. Find out ways to make your study abroad experience more affordable.
Think Studying Abroad Is Too Expensive? Here’s How You Can Make It Affordable
Parking Lot 7A has been split between faculty and students, causing it to be completely full most hours of the day.
Parking Frustrations: APSU Says Solutions On The Way
The Austin Peay State University summer internship was announced at the Clarksville Industrial Association meeting on Jan. 23, 2025.
Collaborative New Internship Program Launches At Austin Peay State University
Graphic provided by Generation Action Council.
Party Your Way To The Polls This Election Day
The Austin Peay State University’s Choir, Choirs of Volunteer State Community College and Mt. Juliet High School with Conductor Korre Foster and piano accompanist Jan Corrothers.
APSU Choir Unveils Stacey Gibbs’ New Composition