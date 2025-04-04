The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Breaking Down the Final Four: Who Will Meet on Monday?

Cameron Tillett
April 4, 2025

As two highly anticipated matchups in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament occur tomorrow, basketball fans are in for a treat. Duke faces off against Houston, while Auburn takes on Florida. The winners of these matches will go head-to-head on Monday for the champion title.

Earlier this year, I used statistics techniques learned in my courses and correctly predicted the Philadelphia Eagle’s blowout victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. I attempt to do so again, predicting the two teams that will face off on Monday.

Duke vs. Houston:

Duke enters the matchup boasting an impressive offensive record, scoring 640 points across the recent four NCAA tournament games with an offensive efficiency average of 57.34 points per game. Their defense is also strong, with only 273 points scored, within the 640 total points scored throughout the tournament.

In contrast, Houston has put up 290 total points this season while allowing 226 points per game, which may indicate a better defensive strategy on Houston’s part.

Duke appears to have the advantage both offensively and defensively. However, Houston could pose a serious threat if their defense strategy can disrupt Duke’s rhythm.

Prediction: Duke wins in a close match.

Auburn vs. Florida: A Battle for Supremacy

Auburn has scored 313 points this season, with an average offensive average of 54.43% and a defensive average of 45.57%.

Florida has outscored Auburn with 343 total points this season; however, their offensive efficiency is lower at 53.85%. Of the four teams, Florida has the worst defense efficiency, with 46.15% of the total points in their season scored on them.

Prediction: Auburn’s defense takes them to the finals.

Final Prediction

These two matchups will surely be nailbiters; nevertheless, I see Auburn and Duke meeting at the finals.

