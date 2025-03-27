Govs Extend Win Streak to Six with 6-5 Victory Over Tennessee Tech

The Austin Peay baseball team extended its win streak to six games with a 6-5 comeback win over Tennessee Tech Tuesday at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Govs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer from Cameron Nickens. After a quiet few innings, Cole Johnson added a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 4-0. However, Tennessee Tech rallied in the eighth, tying the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kyler Proctor hit a key single to score Andres Matias, giving the Govs a 6-5 lead. Kade Shatwell earned the win in relief and Kaleb Applebey closed the game with his fourth save of the season.

Cole Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Proctor added three hits, one RBI and one run. Nickens also homered, his ninth of the season, to lead the team.

The Govs improve to 6-0 during their current win streak. They will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 28. They are playing in a three-game series against Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky.