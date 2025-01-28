The New Gallery Welcomes Yun Shin’s ‘Record-Keeping’ Exhibition

With Austin Peay State University’s spring 2025 semester starting this week, students are returning to their normal routine of classes and assignments. However, this does not stop the Department of Art & Design from welcoming artists to inspire students.

APSU’s New Gallery welcomes artist and second-year APSU faculty member Yun Shin, from Jan. 21 to Feb. 7, with her exhibition titled “Record-Keeping.”

Shin’s new project focuses on “her immersion in the unexpected cadences of parenthood,” said APSU New Gallery Exhibition Writer, Emily Stokes. Like most parents, Shin finds her son, Junhee, as her kindred spirit while she watches him grow throughout his life. Shin takes this inspiration with “Recording-Keeping” to make a visualization piece.

Six different pieces including, “Gifts,” “Schools,” “Wristbands, Footboards, Umbilical cord, Locks of Hair,” “Pacifiers,” “633 Days” and “Arrangements” (pictured below) are all part of Shin’s exhibition.

Shin’s work is available to view in person in the Department of Art & Design’s New Gallery room 101 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week. To stay informed on what The New Gallery will offer during the semester, visit their website: https://www.apsu.edu/thenewgallery/index.phpn.





