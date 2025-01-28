APSU’s Third Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast: Appreciating The Dream

Austin Peay State University’s Office of Institutional Culture hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, recognizing King’s “I Have A Dream Speech” and honoring his legacy on Monday, Jan. 20.

Chief of Institutional Culture & Title IX Coordinator LaNeeca Williams and her colleagues hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast to emphasize King’s pertinent mission, inspiring a more equitable campus. Williams highlighted that the event’s message was recognizing that “people matter,” treating everyone with respect and dignity and ensuring we hear all voices. She hopes this message resonates with students, faculty and staff.

Dr. Christopher Clarke, the assistant vice president of community belonging and success, emphasized that “celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is important just because of the work he has done and stands for. We still want to achieve the things he talked about years ago. Having space and creating space essential to understanding history is to evolve a formal gathering or a small gathering to form a program with some alumni and the committee we’re developing. The program has grown and evolved through the committee, which includes alumni, speakers and award presentations, with strong institutional support, including from the president.”

The speakers reflect King’s legacy, with speaker Elizabeth Daniel, the CEO of Dreamy Photobooth Rentals LLC, who interviewed Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ronald Bailey an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. member emphasized the fraternity’s commitment to service and mission-driven individuals like Clarke and King. He highlighted the importance and requirements of creating space to honor the King’s legacy, reflecting the university holiday, with people choosing to participate, reflecting the spirit of the King’s life and vision. This commitment to service and reflection encourages progress and pride in the present day through social justice and equality.

Clarke stressed the importance of fostering community by bringing people together to create a sense of community. “The spirit of something is people, and it represents coming together to address a soft problem, noting its goals and impact,” said Clarke. He highlighted the committee’s role in connectedness programs with awards, speakers and alumni, supported by the institution and its president.

Williams shared that the event, now in its third year, has evolved from featuring alum guests. In the first year, an alumnus discussed his impact on education and his community in St. Louis. Last year, Judge McMullen was online as it was raining that day to share her experiences with students and more. LaNeeca emphasized the value of fireside chat, which fosters meaningful interaction between students and alumni, allowing students to learn from alumni experiences and accomplishments.

“One thing we do is invite our community, which is made up of students or alumni, to be a part of this breakfast, and we do not charge a fee. We want our community members to come to campus and interrelate with our students, faculty, staff, and the community,” said Williams. “As you can see, we have just as many community members here as campus members. The other piece is that we encourage people to participate when there are events like the walk today if they have the time. We hope to kick-start the day with the breakfast, and we hope people will go out and contribute to the community for the rest of the day.”

The event aimed to engage APSU in Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and importance within the local community. It highlighted the lasting impact King had on society. The breakfast emphasized the value of listening to his speech, which continues to speak volumes about justice and equality.