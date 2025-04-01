The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

A Night of Magic: Choir Fest 2025

Cameron Tillett
March 31, 2025
Cameron Tillett
Korre Foster led the APSU University Choir and APSU Chamber Singers at the 2025 Choir Fest.

The Mabry Concert Hall was filled with magic last night as Austin Peay State University held its annual Choir Fest.

Among the groups performing were the APSU Chamber Singers and APSU University Choir, conducted by Korre Foster, and guest student choirs from Creek Wood High School and White House High School, conducted by Zachary Richards and Bethany Stapleton, respectively.

Starting the night, the Chamber Singers wowed audiences with their expert-level vocal abilities, singing Johann Sebastian Bach’s work “Alleluia” and Gioachino Rossini’s “La Passegiata.”

The University Choir and the high school choirs formed a unit onstage for a choral rendition of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

The Chamber Singers joined the three choirs after to sing Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Before going into the finale, Michael Chandler took the stage, playing the recorder with the choir for a performance of the song “True Colors” by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, arranged by Matthew Brown.

Ending the night was a performance of Stacey Gibb’s spiritual composition “My Lord, What A Morning,” a piece Gibbs made specifically for APSU.

As the final note faded, a stunned silence filled the hall before the audience erupted into applause.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The Syndemic Response Alliance aims to promote sexual wellness among students of Austin Peay State University by offerring free condoms at different on campus distribution centers as well as other resources.
SRA Partnership Looks to Continue Sexual Health Awareness
Visiting writer, Kiese Laymon shared his final thoughts at the end of the Q&A portion.
Zone 3 Visiting Writers Series: Kiese Laymon
Austin Peay State University senior outfielder John Bay hit a single in Friday night's game, where the baseball team beat St. Thomas University 15-13.
Austin Peay Baseball Beats Tennessee Tech 13-3
See what members of The All State were up to this spring break.
The All State Spring Break Recap
Miss Austin Peay Volunteer winner Faith Collins (left) and Miss Queen City Volunteer winner Sloan Wiggs (right) celebrated their crowning.
Celebrating Pageantry and New Beginnings
Cover of the self-titled debut album from On The Job Training (Courtesy of On The Job Training).
On The Job Training Comprised of APSU Students Releases Debut Album