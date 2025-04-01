A Night of Magic: Choir Fest 2025

The Mabry Concert Hall was filled with magic last night as Austin Peay State University held its annual Choir Fest.

Among the groups performing were the APSU Chamber Singers and APSU University Choir, conducted by Korre Foster, and guest student choirs from Creek Wood High School and White House High School, conducted by Zachary Richards and Bethany Stapleton, respectively.

Starting the night, the Chamber Singers wowed audiences with their expert-level vocal abilities, singing Johann Sebastian Bach’s work “Alleluia” and Gioachino Rossini’s “La Passegiata.”

The University Choir and the high school choirs formed a unit onstage for a choral rendition of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

The Chamber Singers joined the three choirs after to sing Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Before going into the finale, Michael Chandler took the stage, playing the recorder with the choir for a performance of the song “True Colors” by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, arranged by Matthew Brown.

Ending the night was a performance of Stacey Gibb’s spiritual composition “My Lord, What A Morning,” a piece Gibbs made specifically for APSU.

As the final note faded, a stunned silence filled the hall before the audience erupted into applause.