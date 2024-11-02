The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Party Your Way To The Polls This Election Day

Transportation For Students
Anabelle Coker
November 2, 2024
Graphic provided by Generation Action Council.

With the election being right around the corner, what better way to celebrate fulfilling your civic duty than to make it a party. For those who are registered and looking for motivation to get out there and vote, or for those on campus who just simply need transportation, look no further.

Austin Peay State University’s Generation Action Council, Student Organizational Council and several other campus organizations are sponsoring a party bus to transport those registered at addresses on or near campus to their voting location—Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

If you are unsure of your registered voting location, simply enter your information on https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ to find out where you need to go to cast your vote.

The organizations involved in this event will be set up on Nov. 5 in the Morgan University Center Plaza from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to celebrate with free goodies and music as they send students off to vote.

From the poll party in the plaza, the bus will be picking up those that are signed up in two shifts, the first one leaving campus at 10 a.m. and the second one leaving campus at 12 p.m.

Destiny James, president of Generation Action Council encourages students to get out there and utilize their right to vote.

“Our age demographic only received the right to vote about 50 years ago. Since then, we have had the lowest voter turnout out of every other demographic of citizens,” said James.“We are not only underrepresented in political decisions but also disillusioned about the true impact behind our votes.”

With seating limited to these two shifts, be sure to fill out this form as soon as possible if you are interested in partying your way to the polls. Otherwise, everyone is encouraged to create their own party to the polls, whether that be by yourself, with your family or with a group of friends.

