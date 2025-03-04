The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

A Step Towards A Healthy You: APSU Blood Pressure Clinics

Isabella Morman, Staff Writer
March 4, 2025
Isabella Morman
Dr. Ellison and students from the School of Nursing at Austin Peay State University provided blood pressure screenings outside Einstein Bros. Bagels on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Morgan University Center.

Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing students are offering free blood pressure screenings to the campus community. In addition to the one that happened on Feb. 28, the screenings will take place on March 7, March 21 and April 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Einstien Bros. Bagels within the Morgan University Center.

Why Should Students Get Checked?

“It’s important to get checked,” said Isabella Cheng, a sophomore nursing student. “You don’t want to miss something and have problems later on,” Cheng advised, saying that students should be checked at least once a month.

Cameron Jones, a junior journalism major, finds this helpful because she only gets her blood pressure checked when she goes to the doctor, which isn’t very often due to distance.

“I know it’s important for heart health,” said Jones. “The better you eat, the lower your blood pressure usually is.”

Junior nursing student, Jordan Phillips, stressed the importance of knowing what is going on with your body.

“You’d rather catch it early,” said Phillips. “Then you can educate yourself on what to do when your numbers aren’t normal.”

The Experiences of Nursing Students & Patients

The blood pressure screenings provide a more hands-on experience for the nursing students, as it puts them in a position of how the procedure would happen in their careers.

“I’m more of a hands-on learner,” said Phillips. “Experiences like this are very beneficial.”

Cheng described the standard screening procedures, explaining, “We make sure the person sits down and is comfortable. Then we take their blood pressure, including systolic and diastolic measurements.”

She stressed that with doing these screenings, the important thing above all is accuracy and not rushing, as well as the patient being comfortable, claiming that therapeutic words are often used to calm nerves.

A Healthier You 

The key to better blood pressure also starts from within and taking care of yourself.

“A healthy diet and exercise are important,” said Cheng. “Even small things like taking the stairs can make a difference,” Jones noted.

