APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance Performs ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

In the year of 1990, composer Jon Larson started to finish up the final pieces of his “rock monologue,” “Boho Days.” After his death in 1996, David Auburn changed up and edited the work, coming up with what is now known as “Tick, Tick…Boom!.”

The musical is designed as a three-actor work that follows Jon Larson, a struggling composer in New York City trying to accomplish his dreams in the city’s theatre world. The musical was a hit, featuring many of the original songs, keeping Larson’s memory alive. In November of 2021, Netflix released a movie adaptation of the musical adding to the original musical.

Throughout this weekend, Feb. 27 – March 2, the Austin Peay State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance, performed “Tick, Tick…Boom!.” The music and lyrics were by Jonathon Larson and the performance was directed by APSU assistant professor, Zakk Mannella. The show included six cast members in total.

The Main Cast:

Juliette Orihulea, APSU junior majoring in fine arts musical theatre, played lead role of Jon Larson.

Julia Atwell, APSU sophomore majoring in musical theatre, played three characters: Jon’s girlfriend Susan Wilson, Jon’s agent Rosa Stevens and Jon’s mom.

Aries Sun, APSU junior majoring in musical theatre, played Jon’s best friend Michael, Jon’s dad and Rosa Stevens (at the end).

Extras and Understudies:

Nicolas Sperandeo, APSU junior majoring in fine arts in musical theatre, was the understudy for Jon.

Alexandria Pyka, APSU junior, was the understudy for Susan.

Lily Reynolds, APSU sophomore majoring in fine arts musical theatre, was the understudy for Michael.

Orihulea opened the show with the classic opening song “30/90″ shortly joined by Sun and Atwell. The audience is introduced to Jon as he struggles with coming to terms with his 30th birthday being a week away while trying to accomplish his dreams of being a successful composer before the end of his 20s.

The show included most of all of the songs from the original musical soundtrack which were the following:

“30/90”

“Green Green Dress”

“Johnny Can’t Decide”

“Sunday”

“No More”

“Therapy”

“Real Life”

“See Her Smile”

“Come to Your Senses”

“Why”

“Louder”

The performance of the music by everyone involved including all of the cast, the band and more did a fantastic job. The music was just as catchy and enjoyable as the original broadway soundtrack. They brought the fun, exciting and upbeat energy for “30/90,” “Green Green Dress” and “No More” while also bringing more emotion for “Johnny Can’t Decide,” “See Her Smile,” “Come to Your Senses” and “Why.”

The cast was very successful in the performance of the show. Orihulea’s performance as Jon gave the emotion of someone struggling to accomplish dreams with real-world struggles as they continue to grow. Atwell’s performance as Susan and Sun’s performance as Michael both gave an understanding of the perspective of a significant other and friend doing their best to accomplish their own goals while also trying to be supportive of Jon’s dreams.

The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance announced that their next performance will be the play “Intimate Apparel” from Apr. 10 – 13. More about the department’s future performances and projects can be found https://www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/current-season.php .