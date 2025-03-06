The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Step Into Leadership: Why APSU’s STEA Program Needs You

Alysia Norales, Writer
March 6, 2025
Alysia Norales
APSU’s STEA members coming together for a vibrant monthly meeting.

Amidst the buzz of lively conversation, the Austin Peay State University’s Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA) held its monthly meeting on Monday, an affair marked by a critical call to action. As the current executive board, led by President Valerie Mendez and Vice President Ellen Smith, will graduate at the school year’s close, the necessity for new leadership grew more urgent.

Smith and Mendez outlined the numerous advantages of joining STEA, including its gateway to scholarships, professional development through workshops and exclusive opportunities to attend educational conferences like their upcoming Spring Conference on April 4-5 in Nashville. The association also provides valuable assistance with PRAXIS exams and excellent networking opportunities vital for education majors.

The meeting was not all business with no pleasure. STEA held a heated Jeopardy session where members tested themselves in categories ranging from APSU history to social studies, adding an element of fun and learning to the evening.

As APSU’s chapter of STEA faces this predicament, the chapter has never needed more new members and new leaders. If you want to step up, take the lead and help shape tomorrow’s educational pathways, the time for involvement is now.

To learn more about STEA, contact APSU’s faculty advisor:
Dr. Joanne Philhower
Claxton 101B
931-221-7767
[email protected]

