Spring Sports Update: Governors Compete Across the Board

Baseball:

The Austin Peay Baseball team currently holds a 17-7 overall record and is in second place in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN).

Softball:

Austin Peay’s softball team has had an exceptional season with a 27-4 record, including a 23-game winning streak that was snapped on March 22 against Lipscomb. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at 5 p.m. away against Central Arkansas.

Beach Volleyball:

The team has faced strong competition this season, including matches against UAB and South Carolina. With a 3-9 overall record, the Govs will compete in the ASUN Crossover Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 28-29. They will play four matches against North Florida, Stetson, Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast.

Women’s Track and Field:

After a successful ASUN Indoor Championship, where the Govs finished fifth, the team is transitioning to the outdoor season. The team opened at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invitational, with key performances from Madelyn Kocik, who won the triple jump and broke two program records, Emma Tucker, who set a weight throw record and the 4x400M relay team which also broke a program record. Austin Peay will next compete at the UAB Spring Invitational on March 28-29 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Women’s Golf:

The Austin Peay women’s golf team recently finished tied for ninth at the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate with a total score of 932. Erica Scutt led the team with a seventh-place finish. The Govs will look to build on their momentum as they tee off at Lipscomb’s Nashville Invitational on March 24-25 at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course.

Men’s Golf:

The Austin Peay men’s golf team has competed in two tournaments this spring, finishing tied for 10th at Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational (920) and tied for 15th at the Grand Canyon University Invitational (883). Patton Samuels led the way with top finishes at both tournaments. The Governors return to action at Miami (OH)’s Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate from March 24-26 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Women’s Tennis:

The Austin Peay women’s tennis team has had a challenging start to ASUN play, falling 5-2 to North Alabama in their conference opener. They bounced back with a 6-1 win over Cumberland but fell 4-3 to Lipscomb.

Men’s Tennis:

The Austin Peay men’s tennis team has struggled recently, suffering a 5-2 loss to Lipscomb on March 16 and a 7-0 defeat to Drake on March 20. Glen Arnet earned the team’s only singles win against Drake.

Women’s Soccer:

The Austin Peay women’s soccer team will play their next match on Saturday, March 29 against Murray State at Morgan Bros. Field in Clarksville.