Categories:

Govs Give 2025 Smashes Records

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
March 31, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University players celebrated after freshman infielder Cole Johnson hit a home run in the game, where the baseball team beat Tennessee Tech University 6-5.

Austin Peay State University’s athletic department had a record-breaking year for money raised during their annual Govs Give event. A total of $313,973 was raised, which is $142,136 more than the previous record. They also had 562 donors, which is 240 more than the previous record, and they received 761 total gifts, which is 324 more than the previous year.

The event took place from the morning of March 18 to the late afternoon of March 19. However, the athletics department is still accepting gifts and donations.

With all the money raised, the Governor’s athletic programs look to continue reaching new heights and competing at a high level in the Atlantic Sun Conference and the United Athletic Conference.

