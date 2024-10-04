Preview: Govs Football Makes First Trip To West Georgia

The Austin Peay State University football team (1-4 overall, 0-2 United Athletic Conference) are on the road this week in Carrolton, GA, facing off against The University of West Georgia (1-3 overall, 0-3 United Athletic Conference) for the first time in school history.

APSU First-year head coach Jeff Faris is looking to get his first win on the road with a little history on his side. The Governors have had some success in the spooky season of October, dating back to last season when APSU went undefeated in the month with three wins.

Austin Peay is 3-0 in the month of October, dating back to last season, when they picked up a trio of wins. However, the Govs face a new foe, setting a first-time meeting with the Wolves. This is the Wolves first season at the Division 1 level and first year in the United Athletic Conference.

Things to watch for

Air Wolves: West Georgia is ranked second in the UAC, averaging 212.8 passing yards per game this season. Quarterback Dylan Wydner has seen the most action under center, with 650 passing yards and 54 completions, with two passing touchdowns. However, backup quarterback Quincy Casey seems just as capable, with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns against Abilene Christian in week two.

D-fence: The Wolves are ranked second in the UAC with 12 sacks and sixth in the UAC with 29 tackles for loss, with defensive end Solomanie Bambara leading the team in both categories. They would be ranked 23rd and 31st in the FCS if they weren’t in a reclassifying season.