The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Govs and Bisons Split Saturday Doubleheader in ASUN Showdown

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
March 24, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University senior infielder Kayleigh Roper and sophomore infielder Kiley Hinton celebrated after Roper recorded an out in Saturday afternoon’s game, where the softball team beat Lipscomb University 6-2.

Austin Peay State University’s softball team earned a 6-2 win over Lipscomb in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader but fell 12-6 in the second game, moving to 27-4 on the season and 5-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Game 1: Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 2

Ashley Martin (8-0) delivered another dominant performance, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. After Lipscomb took a 1-0 lead, the Govs responded with five unanswered runs, including a three-run third inning. Katie Raper hit her 10th home run of the season, and Kayleigh Roper went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Austin Peay secured the win with a perfect seventh inning.

Game 2: Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 12

The Govs scored first, but Lipscomb responded with nine unanswered runs, including back-to-back home runs in the third. Roper’s solo home run in the sixth sparked a late rally, but it wasn’t enough. Samantha Miener (9-2) took the loss, allowing four earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief.

Katie Raper’s 10 home runs this season are tied for 7th-most in program history. Roper’s home run in Game 2 pushed the Govs’ season total to 41, the third-most in program history. Martin’s Game 1 win improved her perfect record to 8-0. The Govs will return to action on March 28 for a three-game series against Central Arkansas in Arkansas.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Softball
Harley Mullins pitches seven innings on 3/20/22 in a battle against Belmont.
APSU Softball Battles but Comes Up Short Against Bruins.
Chris Austin served as APSU's head softball coach from 1992-1998. Facebook.com
Alumni Spotlight; Chris Austin
Softball recognizes seven graduates on senior day
The Governors fell 3-2 against the MTSU Blue Raiders on Wednesday, April 28. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE
Governors drop fourth-straight in final non-conference matchup
Kelsey Gross returned for a fifth year in hopes of achieving her first OVC title in 2021. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE
'Unfinished business' gives Kelsey Gross early season success
The Governors swept Morehead State in a three-game at Cathi Maynard Park. Robert Smith | APSU Athletics
Team 36 sweeps Morehead State in home-opening series
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University sophomore right-handed pitcher Kaleb Applebey threw a strike in Tuesday night's game, where the baseball team beat Tennessee Tech University 6-5.
Govs Extend Win Streak to Six with 6-5 Victory Over Tennessee Tech
Austin Peay State University spring semester sports recap.
Spring Sports Update: Governors Compete Across the Board
Austin Peay State University defeated the University of Central Arkansas in Bear Stadium 12-9 on Saturday afternoon.
Governors Dominate In Conway
Austin Peay State University's left-handed Pitcher Chance Cox threw a strike Wednesday afternoon as the Govs defeated Southern Indiana University 15-5 on Wednesday, March 19 at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Govs Surge Past Southern Indiana 15-5 in Eighth-Inning Run-Rule Win
Austin Peay State University players on senior night before Monday night's game: Darius Dawson, Me'Kell Burries, Isaac Haney and Daniel Loos. (Left to Right)
Men's Basketball Season Recap
Freshman guard Anovia Sheals attempted a fading mid-range as the Govs were defeated by the West Georgia Wolves by a score of 58-52 on Feb. 27 at F&M Bank Arena.
Sheals Wins Sixth Player of the Year Honor