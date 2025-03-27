Govs and Bisons Split Saturday Doubleheader in ASUN Showdown

Austin Peay State University’s softball team earned a 6-2 win over Lipscomb in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader but fell 12-6 in the second game, moving to 27-4 on the season and 5-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Game 1: Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 2

Ashley Martin (8-0) delivered another dominant performance, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. After Lipscomb took a 1-0 lead, the Govs responded with five unanswered runs, including a three-run third inning. Katie Raper hit her 10th home run of the season, and Kayleigh Roper went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Austin Peay secured the win with a perfect seventh inning.

Game 2: Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 12

The Govs scored first, but Lipscomb responded with nine unanswered runs, including back-to-back home runs in the third. Roper’s solo home run in the sixth sparked a late rally, but it wasn’t enough. Samantha Miener (9-2) took the loss, allowing four earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief.

Katie Raper’s 10 home runs this season are tied for 7th-most in program history. Roper’s home run in Game 2 pushed the Govs’ season total to 41, the third-most in program history. Martin’s Game 1 win improved her perfect record to 8-0. The Govs will return to action on March 28 for a three-game series against Central Arkansas in Arkansas.