Categories:

Governors Dominate In Conway

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
March 24, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University defeated the University of Central Arkansas in Bear Stadium 12-9 on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Peay State University’s baseball team battled the University of Central Arkansas this weekend in Bear Stadium. The Governors won the second game of the series 12-9 after winning the Friday afternoon game 8-5.

Kyler Proctor started it for the Govs after getting on base on the game’s second pitch. Proctor reached home after an error by the left fielder. Cameron Nickens and Cole Johnson also picked up RBIs to make it 3-0 at the top of the first. The Bears went on to score two runs off Jacob Weaver.

The Bears went up 4-3 in the second inning, but the Govs answered back with a four-run inning after the three-run homer off the bat of Brody Szako. In the fourth inning, Nickens hit an RBI double, which was followed up by a three-run Gus Freeman home run, making it an 11-4 game.

Szako picked up an RBI in the ninth inning to make it 12-4. Casey Shipley hit a three-run homer to start a rally for the Bears, which was followed up by a Nathan Negre single that brought two runs across. But it was too little too late as a pop fly became the last out of the game.

