Austin Peay State University Rallies Late For Win Against Wolves

On the road, Austin Peay State University (2-4 overall, 1-2 United Athletic Conference) rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 20-16 comeback win against the West Georgia Wolves (1-4 overall, 0-4 United Athletic Conference).

APSU’s quarterback Austin Smith recorded 116 passing yards and connected with Alec Pell for the game-winning touchdown. Smith also accounted for a rushing touchdown in the second quarter which gave APSU a four-point lead heading into halftime.

APSU’s rushing attack was on full display rushing for a total of 205 rushing yards against the Wolves.

Defensively, Dion Hunter led the Governors with nine tackles. This marks the first United Athletic Conference win for head coach Jeff Faris as they enter the bye week.