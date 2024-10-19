Preview: Governors Go West To Take On Utah Tech

The Austin Peay State University football team (2-4 overall, 1-2 United Athletic Conference) is on the road again this week in St. George Utah, facing off against Utah Tech University (0-7 overall, 0-3 United Athletic Conference) for the second time in school history.

First-year head coach Jeff Farris is looking to pick up his first back-to-back wins as a head coach. He also wants to improve the Governors to 3-0 all-time when playing west of the Continental Divide. Faris also wants to avoid the Govs first 1-3 conference start since being in the OVC in 2018.

Things to Watch For

Trailblazing Line Backer: Freshman linebacker Rick Mua’e leads Utah Tech’s defense with 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks this season. Mau’e ranks second in the UAC with 33 yards for loss on opposing teams. Mau’e has also recorded a sack-fumble against No. 20 Abilene Christian.

Struggling Defense: Utah Tech goes into Saturday ranked 122nd in the FCS in total defense (537.0), 121st in scoring defense (48.1), 108th in rushing defense (311.0), making them ranked last in the UAC in all three categories. Opponents are averaging 49.3 rushing attempts per game and gaining 6.3 yards per carry. They have also allowed 26 rushing touchdowns this season.

A Stable of Governors: A running back room filled with the likes of La’vell Wright, O’Shaan Allison, Corey Richardson, and Courtland Simons looks to have a big game on Saturday with the Trailblazers struggling run defense. In their last game against West Georgia, they totaled 168 yards on the ground with Allison leading the group with 91 yards on 15 carries. Quarterback Austin Smith also rushed for 36 yards and a 15-yard touchdown.

Govs Go to Greater Heights: Playing at Greater Sion Stadium causes the Govs to play at their third-highest elevation ever at 2,657 feet above sea level. This game also marks the second farthest west they’ve ever played in program history.