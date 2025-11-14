The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Governors Suffer First Loss Of The Season

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
November 14, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University loses first game of the season to the University of Wyoming in Arena-Auditorium 79-65.

Austin Peay State University’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season against the University of Wyoming with a score of 79-65 in Arena-Auditorium.

Despite the loss, freshman Zyree Collings had a good game, scoring 19 points with three rebounds and three steals. Tate McCubbin also scored 15 points with five rebounds and three steals.

Uriyah Rojas had a great game for the Cowboys, scoring 23 points with two rebounds and two steals. It’s also worth noting that he made six threes on seven attempts.

The Governors played a great game, but it was evident in the second half that the Cowboys were the more conditioned team.

It’s also worth noting that the elevation of the arena is drastically different from what the Governors are used to in F&M Bank Arena. F&M Bank Arena is approximately 400 feet above sea level, and Arena-Auditorium is approximately 7,220 feet above sea level.

