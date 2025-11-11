Govs Dominate Air Force for Second Victory

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team earned its second win of the season with a 74-54 victory over Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tate McCubbin continued his strong start to the season, leading the Governors with 19 points, five assists, and four steals. The sophomore guard also scored 14 points in the first half and has led Austin Peay in scoring in back-to-back games. His play on both ends helped set the tone early as APSU built an early double-digit lead and held Air Force to 36.5 percent shooting.

Anton Brookshire added 16 points, and Zyree Collins finished with 14, including 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. The Govs forced 22 turnovers and turned them into 31 points while shooting 48 percent from the field.

The win moves Austin Peay to 2-0 for the second-straight year and marks the fifth time in program history the Govs have won their first road game in back-to-back seasons. APSU has not trailed this season and has led for more than 76 of 80 total minutes.

Austin Peay continues its western road trip Tuesday, Nov. 11, against Wyoming at Arena Auditorium in Laramie. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.