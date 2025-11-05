Historic Night for APSU’s Men’s Basketball

Records were broken as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team opened its 95th season with a 128–47 win over Bryan College on Monday, Nov. 3, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The matchup served as the Governors’ regular-season opener, and it was turned into a record-breaking night. APSU tied its single-game scoring record and set new marks for three-pointers made (20), assists (33), steals (24), and margin of victory (81 points).

Tate McCubbin led the Govs with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Freshman Tyler Wagner followed with 15 points, while Anton Brookshire added 14. Zyree Collins and Matt Enright each finished with 11 points to round out five double-figure scorers.

Austin Peay shot 56.6 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three-point range, with all 13 players scoring at least six points. The Govs also forced 36 turnovers and held Bryan to a 30.9 percent shooting percentage.

The victory marked APSU’s 10th straight home-opening win and improved its record to 1–0 on the season. The Governors will now hit the road for a five-game stretch, beginning Friday, Nov. 8, at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.