The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Historic Night for APSU’s Men’s Basketball

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
November 5, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University sophomore forward, Travis Torain, shoots the record-breaking three in a 128-47 win over Bryan College, Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025.

Records were broken as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team opened its 95th season with a 128–47 win over Bryan College on Monday, Nov. 3, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The matchup served as the Governors’ regular-season opener, and it was turned into a record-breaking night. APSU tied its single-game scoring record and set new marks for three-pointers made (20), assists (33), steals (24), and margin of victory (81 points).

Tate McCubbin led the Govs with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Freshman Tyler Wagner followed with 15 points, while Anton Brookshire added 14. Zyree Collins and Matt Enright each finished with 11 points to round out five double-figure scorers.

Austin Peay shot 56.6 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three-point range, with all 13 players scoring at least six points. The Govs also forced 36 turnovers and held Bryan to a 30.9 percent shooting percentage.

The victory marked APSU’s 10th straight home-opening win and improved its record to 1–0 on the season. The Governors will now hit the road for a five-game stretch, beginning Friday, Nov. 8, at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University guard/forward Terry Taylor taking a midrange shot against Eastern Kentucky University in the 2021 OVC tournament.
Former Governor Wins G League Championship
Austin Peay State University players on senior night before Monday night's game: Darius Dawson, Me'Kell Burries, Isaac Haney and Daniel Loos. (Left to Right)
Men's Basketball Season Recap
Austin Peay State University freshman Tate McCubbin led the Governors in scoring with 20 points in the 93-46 win over Brescia University.
Tate McCubbin Named ASUN Freshman of the Year
Austin Peay State University senior guard Darius Dawson took a layup in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
Preview: Govs Heading To The ASUN Tournament
Austin Peay State University senior guard Isaac Haney shot a three in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop Senior Night Matchup to Lipscomb
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, got the jump ball in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens
Donate to The All State