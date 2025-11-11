Parson Leads Govs’ Comeback Win Over Central Arkansas

The Austin Peay State University football team earned a 41-38 win against Central Arkansas in a United Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Governors (6-4, 4-3 UAC) trailed 14-3 in the first quarter before quarterback Chris Parson connected with Nate Garnett Jr. for an eight-yard touchdown early in the second. That play started a 24-0 run that gave Austin Peay a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Parson was key in the comeback, finishing 23-for-32 with 301 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 73 yards and two more scores. He led the team in both passing and rushing, marking his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season and continuing his consistency as one of the Govs’ main offensive leaders. His 19-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the win after UCA briefly regained the lead.

Kaden Williams added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Javious Bond added 36 yards on 10 carries.

Shemar Kirk led the Govs’ receivers with nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, followed by Garnett Jr. with five receptions for 48 yards and a score. Williams also caught four passes for 41 yards.

On defense, Charles Crews III led the team with eight tackles and one tackle for loss, while Trevor Hardy and Jake Stonebraker each added five tackles.

Austin Peay returns to Fortera Stadium for Senior Day on Nov. 15, hosting Samford in a nonconference game at 1 p.m. The matchup will stream live on ESPN+.