The All State
Governors Win Ranked Matchup In The Fort

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
October 7, 2025
Roman Sena
Shemar Kirk celebrating after scoring APSU’s 3rd touchdown.

Austin Peay State University defeated the University of West Georgia in a ranked matchup at Fortera Stadium. The game was an offensive shootout with the final score being 44-30.

The Governors scored 21 unanswered points at the end of the game, with Will Middleton scoring a 26-yard pick-six to seal the game. The Governors also outgained the Wolves by 106 yards.

Governor of the Game

Quarterback Chris Parson threw 26 passes and completed 16 for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Parson also had two rushing touchdowns.

Wolf of the Game

Wide receiver Jordan Dees had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, making him the bulk of the passing offense. Dees also averaged 16.5 yards per catch.

This season, the Governors have won a game against an FBS opponent and a ranked FCS team, making it the first time that’s happened in the Governors’ history. The Governors also sit in the number four spot in the United Athletic Conference rankings.

