Governors Take On Lions For Homecoming

Austin Peay State University (4-3) takes on the University of North Alabama (2-5) this Saturday at 3 p.m. in Fortera Stadium to cap off homecoming week. The Lions currently lead the all-time series 13-9; however, since joining the United Athletic Conference, the Govs lead 3-0.

We Will

Every week, head coach Jeff Farris picks a new player to wear the number zero for the week in honor of Will Hardrick. This week, defensive lineman Antori Hamilton will rep the number zero.

Lions to Keep an Eye On

👁️ Running back Jayvian Allen, a Preseason All-UAC selection, is having a solid season so far. Allen is also coming off a UAC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 98 yards on 13 carries.

👁️ Linebacker Demarcious Robinson currently leads the team in tackles, while tied for the most sacks and interceptions. Robinson currently ranks fifth in the conference in tackles as well.

Governors to Keep an Eye On

👁 Quarterback Chris Parson is almost always a name to put on this list. So far this season, Parson has 1,655 passing yards, 304 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Parson also has a 157.0 quarterback rating.

👁️ Wide receiver Jaden Robinson is currently leading the team in receiving yards with 414 on 28 receptions. He’s currently averaging 14.8 yards per touch and has five receiving touchdowns. In the past few games, Robinson has been a very reliable target for Parson.

Three Keys for a Governor’s Win

🔑 Limiting turnovers is a significant emphasis this week. Against Eastern Kentucky University, the Governors had one turnover that resulted in a pick-six, drastically flipping the game’s momentum.

🔑 Establishing the run game early will also help significantly. When the run game gets going, the passing game will open up and cause a lot of good looks for Parson.

🔑 Getting pressure on the quarterback is the third and final key. The Lions have a good run game, so pressure will help limit that and keep the quarterback on his toes.

How to Watch/Listen

The game will air on ESPN+, and ESPN Clarksville (104.1 FM) will have a radio broadcast. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. as well.