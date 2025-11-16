The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Govs Finish 6–0 at Fortera Stadium

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
November 16, 2025
Will West
Austin Peay State University Redshirt Freshman Montreze Smith Jr., delivering a hard hit as the Govs defeated Samford 30-16 at Fortera Stadium on November 15, 2025.

Austin Peay wrapped up Senior Night with a 30–16 win over Samford on Saturday, November 16, at Fortera Stadium, giving the Govs their first perfect home season since 1949. The victory moved APSU to 7–4 overall and closed out a strong run in Clarksville.

Austin Peay created separation by capitalizing on Samford’s turnovers. Montreze Smith Jr. returned an interception for his first career touchdown, and Antori Hamilton forced a fumble that set up another scoring drive. Hamilton finished with six tackles, one sack, and one and a half tackles for loss. Smith added two and a half tackles for loss along with his pick six.

Quarterback Chris Parson led the offense with 265 passing yards, one touchdown and 53 rushing yards. Nate Garnett Jr. had 80 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Shemar Kirk pulled in five catches and Jaden Robinson added 67 receiving yards.

Kicker Carson Smith helped extend APSU’s lead with three field goals, including a 50-yard make to end the first half and two more from 42 yards in the second.

Samford scored twice late in the fourth quarter but was unable to close the gap. Bulldog quarterback Brady Stober threw for 266 yards and Calvin Jones led Samford with 117 receiving yards.

Austin Peay now prepares for its regular-season finale at No. 5 Tarleton State on November 22 in Stephenville, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

