Parson Leads Austin Peay in 34–20 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Despite a standout performance from quarterback Chris Parson, Austin Peay State University fell 34–20 to Eastern Kentucky University in a United Athletic Conference matchup Saturday, Oct. 11, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Parson was a key element for the Governors (4–3, 2–2 UAC), accounting for 359 total yards. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the team in rushing with 76 yards and one score.

Wide receiver Jaden Robinson paced the offense through the air with eight receptions for 145 yards, including a long gain of 46 yards. Running back Isaiah Groves added a career-high 71 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 11.8 yards per attempt.

On defense, Myles Wiley and Montreze Smith Jr. anchored the unit with eight tackles each, while Davion Hood and T.J. Cox Jr. each recorded a sack.

Although the Governors out-gained the Colonels 473 to 347 in total offense and led in time of possession, costly turnovers and second-half struggles allowed Eastern Kentucky (2–4, 1–1 UAC) to pull away.

Austin Peay will take its bye in Week 8 before returning to Fortera Stadium for Homecoming on Oct. 25, when the Governors host North Alabama in a UAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.