The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Parson Leads Austin Peay in 34–20 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
October 13, 2025
Preston Ludwick, APSU Athletic
Eastern Kentucky handed No. 15 Austin Peay football a 34-20 loss Saturday, Oct. 11, in a United Athletic Conference game at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.

Despite a standout performance from quarterback Chris Parson, Austin Peay State University fell 34–20 to Eastern Kentucky University in a United Athletic Conference matchup Saturday, Oct. 11, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Parson was a key element for the Governors (4–3, 2–2 UAC), accounting for 359 total yards. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the team in rushing with 76 yards and one score.

Wide receiver Jaden Robinson paced the offense through the air with eight receptions for 145 yards, including a long gain of 46 yards. Running back Isaiah Groves added a career-high 71 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 11.8 yards per attempt.

On defense, Myles Wiley and Montreze Smith Jr. anchored the unit with eight tackles each, while Davion Hood and T.J. Cox Jr. each recorded a sack.

Although the Governors out-gained the Colonels 473 to 347 in total offense and led in time of possession, costly turnovers and second-half struggles allowed Eastern Kentucky (2–4, 1–1 UAC) to pull away.

Austin Peay will take its bye in Week 8 before returning to Fortera Stadium for Homecoming on Oct. 25, when the Governors host North Alabama in a UAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Shemar Kirk celebrating after scoring APSU's 3rd touchdown.
Governors Win Ranked Matchup In The Fort
Italya Cloyd had 23 kills in Austin Peay volleyball’s 3-2 loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Winfield Dunn Center.
This Week in Governors Athletics: Sept. 29–Oct. 5, 2025
The "Keep the Kats" campaign successfully brings the first professional team to Clarksville, Tennessee.
"Keep The Kats" Successfully Brings Professional Team To Clarksville
Austin Peay softball fell 11-2 in the opener but rallied for a 2-1 win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with Belmont at Cheryl Holt Field.
Austin Peay Weekly Sports Recap, Sept. 21–28
Chris Parson jumping into the endzone to score the 6th touchdown of the game for APSU.
Balanced Effort Pushes Austin Peay Past Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University sophomore running back, Courtland Simmons, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in a 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Governors Square Off With Trailblazers On Family Weekend
Donate to The All State