Southern Utah Defeats No. 22 Austin Peay 33–17 in UAC Play

No. 22-ranked Austin Peay State University lost 33–17 to Southern Utah University in a United Athletic Conference game Saturday, Nov. 2 at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. The defeat moved Austin Peay to 5–4 overall and 3–3 in conference play while Southern Utah improved to 4–5 and 3–2.

Austin Peay trailed 10–0 in the first quarter after Southern Utah opened with a touchdown and a field goal. Quarterback Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson for a touchdown early in the second quarter before both teams traded field goals, leaving the Govs down 20–10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Kamari Maxwell recorded his first career touchdown reception to bring Austin Peay within six points. Southern Utah added two field goals and a late rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Parson finished 15-for-27 with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns while leading the team with 66 rushing yards. Robinson had six receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown, and Shemar Kirk added five catches for 51 yards.

On defense, Kahlil Tate led Austin Peay with 11 tackles. Montreze Smith had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack, and Jake Stonebraker added eight tackles and one sack.

Austin Peay returns home to play Central Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee. The game will stream live on ESPN+.