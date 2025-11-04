The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Southern Utah Defeats No. 22 Austin Peay 33–17 in UAC Play

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
November 3, 2025
Knox Rives, APSU Athletics
Austin Peay’s football team fell to Southern Utah 33–17 on Nov. 2 at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah.

No. 22-ranked Austin Peay State University lost 33–17 to Southern Utah University in a United Athletic Conference game Saturday, Nov. 2 at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. The defeat moved Austin Peay to 5–4 overall and 3–3 in conference play while Southern Utah improved to 4–5 and 3–2.

Austin Peay trailed 10–0 in the first quarter after Southern Utah opened with a touchdown and a field goal. Quarterback Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson for a touchdown early in the second quarter before both teams traded field goals, leaving the Govs down 20–10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Kamari Maxwell recorded his first career touchdown reception to bring Austin Peay within six points. Southern Utah added two field goals and a late rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Parson finished 15-for-27 with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns while leading the team with 66 rushing yards. Robinson had six receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown, and Shemar Kirk added five catches for 51 yards.

On defense, Kahlil Tate led Austin Peay with 11 tackles. Montreze Smith had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack, and Jake Stonebraker added eight tackles and one sack.

Austin Peay returns home to play Central Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
Shemar Kirk celebrating his second touchdown of the day with Chris Parson.
Governors Take On Lions For Homecoming
Eastern Kentucky handed No. 15 Austin Peay football a 34-20 loss Saturday, Oct. 11, in a United Athletic Conference game at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.
Parson Leads Austin Peay in 34–20 Loss to Eastern Kentucky
Shemar Kirk celebrating after scoring APSU's 3rd touchdown.
Governors Win Ranked Matchup In The Fort
The "Keep the Kats" campaign successfully brings the first professional team to Clarksville, Tennessee.
"Keep The Kats" Successfully Brings Professional Team To Clarksville
Chris Parson jumping into the endzone to score the 6th touchdown of the game for APSU.
Balanced Effort Pushes Austin Peay Past Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University sophomore running back, Courtland Simmons, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in a 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Governors Square Off With Trailblazers On Family Weekend
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University players are shown during a previous match at the Winfield Dunn Center on Oct. 24, 2025. The Governors recently fell 3–1 to Eastern Kentucky in an ASUN Conference match on Nov. 2 in Richmond, Kentucky.
Cloyd Leads the Governors in a 3–1 Road Loss
Middle Blocker Dayan Malave tipping the ball on the other side as the Lady Govs would take a tough loss at the Dunn Center on October 24, 2025
Govs Weekly Sports Recap: October 19–26
Austin Peay State University players celebrate after defeating Illinois in the first round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament. The historic upset remains one of the most memorable moments in Governors basketball history.
95 Years of The All State: When the Governors Shocked the Nation
Austin Peay State University junior goalkeeper, Lauryn Berry, kicks the ball back into play after her save in a 1-1 tie with Central Arkansas University, this past Thursday night, Oct. 9, 2025.
Govs Weekly Sports Roundup: Oct. 5–12
Italya Cloyd had 23 kills in Austin Peay volleyball’s 3-2 loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Winfield Dunn Center.
This Week in Governors Athletics: Sept. 29–Oct. 5, 2025
Austin Peay softball fell 11-2 in the opener but rallied for a 2-1 win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with Belmont at Cheryl Holt Field.
Austin Peay Weekly Sports Recap, Sept. 21–28
Donate to The All State