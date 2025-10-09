“Keep The Kats” Successfully Brings Professional Team To Clarksville

Last June, the Nashville Kats visited Clarksville, Tennessee, to play their final regular-season game and a playoff game in F&M Bank Arena. The CEO of the Nashville Kats, Bobby DeVoursney, and Majority Owner, Jeff Fisher, were both blown away by the support of the Clarksville community for both games.

Ultimately, they decided to officially announce that F&M Bank Arena would become the Kats’ new home venue, entering the 2026 season. This decision came from a “Keep the Kats” campaign that generated over 500 total season ticket deposits.

This decision makes the Kats the first professional sports team in Clarksville. Entering the 2026 season, the team will retain the Nashville Kats name; however, they may consider a name change, given the team’s new home.

This move also offers more sporting events for Austin Peay State University students to attend throughout the school year. F&M Bank Arena is within walking distance of campus and already serves as the home to the men’s basketball team, women’s basketball team and the university’s hockey club team.