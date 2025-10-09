The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

“Keep The Kats” Successfully Brings Professional Team To Clarksville

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
October 3, 2025
The "Keep the Kats" campaign successfully brings the first professional team to Clarksville, Tennessee.
Arena Football League Wiki
The “Keep the Kats” campaign successfully brings the first professional team to Clarksville, Tennessee.

Last June, the Nashville Kats visited Clarksville, Tennessee, to play their final regular-season game and a playoff game in F&M Bank Arena. The CEO of the Nashville Kats, Bobby DeVoursney, and Majority Owner, Jeff Fisher, were both blown away by the support of the Clarksville community for both games.

Ultimately, they decided to officially announce that F&M Bank Arena would become the Kats’ new home venue, entering the 2026 season. This decision came from a “Keep the Kats” campaign that generated over 500 total season ticket deposits.

This decision makes the Kats the first professional sports team in Clarksville. Entering the 2026 season, the team will retain the Nashville Kats name; however, they may consider a name change, given the team’s new home.

This move also offers more sporting events for Austin Peay State University students to attend throughout the school year. F&M Bank Arena is within walking distance of campus and already serves as the home to the men’s basketball team, women’s basketball team and the university’s hockey club team.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
Shemar Kirk celebrating after scoring APSU's 3rd touchdown.
Governors Win Ranked Matchup In The Fort
Chris Parson jumping into the endzone to score the 6th touchdown of the game for APSU.
Balanced Effort Pushes Austin Peay Past Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University sophomore running back, Courtland Simmons, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in a 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Governors Square Off With Trailblazers On Family Weekend
No. 18 Austin Peay State University dropped its 2025 United Athletic Conference opener, 45-31, to No. 14 Abilene Christian on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas.
Parson and Head Stand Out in Govs’ Loss to ACU
Austin Peay State University freshman running back, Isaiah Groves, takes the handoff from Chris Parson in a 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Governors Take On Wildcats In Ranked Matchup
Austin Peay State University sophomore quarterback, Chris Pasron, calls for the snap in 56-7 win over Morehead State University, Saturday night, Sept. 13, 2025.
Balanced Rushing Attack Leads Governors Past Morehead State in Home Opener
More in Sports
Italya Cloyd had 23 kills in Austin Peay volleyball’s 3-2 loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Winfield Dunn Center.
This Week in Governors Athletics: Sept. 29–Oct. 5, 2025
Austin Peay softball fell 11-2 in the opener but rallied for a 2-1 win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with Belmont at Cheryl Holt Field.
Austin Peay Weekly Sports Recap, Sept. 21–28
Austin Peay State University officially adds its 17th NCAA Division I team with the addition of women's Lacrosse. The team will compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Women’s Lacrosse Offically Begins Practice
Austin Peay State University players celebrate after Vivian Burke's goal in a 2-1 loss to Bellarmine University, this past Thursday night, Sept. 18, 2025.
Govs Compete Across the Board: Sept. 15–20
Austin Peay State University's women’s golf finished in sixth place after the opening day of The Velvet on Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Paducah.
Governors Compete in Volleyball and Golf Over Weekend
Austin Peay State University's men’s tennis competed in the APSU Hidden Duel on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-6, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay State University Fall Sports Recap – Sept. 5–11, 2025
Donate to The All State