The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Govs Take A Loss In Rocky Top

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
November 18, 2024

Austin Peay State University went down 103-68 to the No. 11 ranked in-state foe, The University of Tennessee, in the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center Sunday. This marks the Governors first loss on the season.

From the opening tip-off, the Volunteers dominated and took over the game. The Govs had no answer for the Volunteer’s dominant paint presence, giving up 64 points in the paint and getting blocked 10 times. The Govs also got outrebounded, with the Volunteers totaling 43 rebounds on the game and the Govs only grabbing 25.

Most of the Govs offense came from guards Isaac Haney and LJ Thomas, which shouldn’t be a surprise at this point with this pair starting off the season hot. Haney had 22 points in the game, with three rebounds and a steal. Thomas had 20 points, four assists, and a rebound.

It is also worth mentioning that the one-armed inspiration and superstar Hansel Enmanuel attempted two three-pointers in the game and buried the first one, receiving loads of claps and cheers from the Volunteer faithful.

The Governors look to turn the page on the loss and look to next week when they take on Morehead State University in the Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas getting past University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defender.
Govs Defeat In-State Foe At Home
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas going up for a contested layup in the 95-75 win against Union University in the season opener.
Three Things The Governors Need To Do To Beat Butler
Austin Peay State University graduate student, DeMarcus Sharp, looks to make a drive to the goal in the last seconds of the game against North Florida. APSU hosted North Florida in the ASUN Quarterfinal game at F&amp;M Bank Arean on March 5, 2024. Making history with the first 100-point game in the arena with a score of 101-98, APSU will host North Alabama in the semifinal game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 7 p.m CARLEE KLUTTS| The All State
Govs Win ASUN Championship Quarterfinals After Forced Overtime
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
White, Sharp Lead Govs to 79-52 Win Over Fisk
White, Sharp Lead Govs to 79-52 Win Over Fisk
More in Sports
The Austin Peay State University football team fell to Eastern Kentucky 30-27 in an overtime thriller Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Austin Peay Loses In An Overtime Thriller Against Conference Rival EKU
Austin Peay State University running back La'Vell Wright looks to get past this Abilene Christian defender Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Governors Suffer Tough Home Loss To Abilene Christian
Austin Peay State University volleyball coach Taylor Mott will not be returning after this season. The 13-year head coach's contract was not renewed per an APSU athletics release Wednesday morning.
National search for new Austin Peay volleyball head coach begins as Taylor Mott is released
Austin Peay State University running back O'Shaan Allison (0) led the Governors with 91 yards on 15 carries in a win over West Georgia in recent game action. This week, APSU plays at Utah Tech.
Preview: Governors Go West To Take On Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University junior, Payton Deidesheimer and the Governors defends against Lipscomb University's Sophia Hudepohl and the Bison.
APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend
Austin Peay State University running back Courtland Simmons reacts after huge gain against the West Georgia Wolves Saturday afternoon.
Austin Peay State University Rallies Late For Win Against Wolves
Donate to The All State