Austin Peay Loses In An Overtime Thriller Against Conference Rival EKU

Marcus Freeman, Sports Writer
November 18, 2024
Jerome Knight
The Austin Peay State University football team fell to Eastern Kentucky 30-27 in an overtime thriller Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University (4-6 overall, 3-4 United Athletic Conference) failed to defend The Fort in a 30-27 loss against conference rival Eastern Kentucky University (6-4 overall, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville Tenn.

Austin Peay began the game firing on all cylinders as receiver Jaden Barnes kicked things off with a 42-yard reception from quarterback Austin Smith. Barnes led the way in the first half totaling 120 yards receiving. For the second straight game, Barnes has averaged more than 100 yards in the first half. His efforts, along with quarterback Smith helped the Governors head into halftime with a 24-7 lead.

Defensively, Austin Peay forced three turnovers in the first half. Defensive lineman KT Owens had a forced fumble in the second quarter, following a timely interception by defensive back Jesse Johnson III. Austin Peay’s defense managed to hold Eastern Kentucky to just seven first half points.

Austin Peay went scoreless in the second half allowing a 17-point comeback. Eastern Kentucky’s quarterback Matt Morrissey tied the game with a one-yard rush forcing the game into overtime. Matt Morrissey finished the game with 230 passing yards as running back Joshua Carter scored the walk-off touchdown in overtime.

Austin Peay hosts the University of Chattanooga Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville Tenn., for their final game of the season.

