The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Governors Suffer Tough Home Loss To Abilene Christian

APSU loses a nail biter to Abilene Christian in ASUN Conference thriller
Marcus Freeman, Sports Writer
November 11, 2024
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University running back La’Vell Wright looks to get past this Abilene Christian defender Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University (4-5 overall, 3-3 United Athletic Conference) lost 35-34 Saturday in a game against one of the top ranked offenses in the FCS — Abilene Christian at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay started out red hot as receiver Jaden Barnes scored the game’s first touchdown on a 68-yard reception. He led all receivers heading into halftime with 179 receiving yards on six catches. The Governors took a strong 27-14 lead heading into halftime after a 33-yard field goal by Carson Smith.

Austin Peay went scoreless in the third quarter, allowing a 14-point comeback, with Abilene Christian taking a 28-27 lead late in the third. ACU Running back Sam Hicks ran for two touchdowns in the third, helping the Wildcats regain a one-point lead to end the quarter.

Austin Smith scored on a one-yard touchdown run, which helped the Govs momentarily retake the lead 34-28 to begin the fourth quarter. Abilene Quarterback Maverick McIvor connected with Jed Castles to score the game winning touchdown. McIvor ended the game with 355 passing yards and three touchdowns, helping Abilene Christian secure the late win over the Govs.

Austin Peay will host Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
The Austin Peay State University football team fell to Eastern Kentucky 30-27 in an overtime thriller Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Austin Peay Loses In An Overtime Thriller Against Conference Rival EKU
Austin Peay State University running back O'Shaan Allison (0) led the Governors with 91 yards on 15 carries in a win over West Georgia in recent game action. This week, APSU plays at Utah Tech.
Preview: Governors Go West To Take On Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University running back Courtland Simmons reacts after huge gain against the West Georgia Wolves Saturday afternoon.
Austin Peay State University Rallies Late For Win Against Wolves
Austin Peay State University sophomore Jaden Barnes takes on a Alabama A&M defender in recent game action. Barnes and the Govs travel to West Georgia Saturday in an ASUN matchup.
Preview: Govs Football Makes First Trip To West Georgia
Govs Fall 62-0 In 2024 Season Opener Against Cardinals
Govs Fall 62-0 In 2024 Season Opener Against Cardinals
Tennessee Titans Hire Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans Hire Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan
More in Sports
Govs Take A Loss In Rocky Top
Govs Take A Loss In Rocky Top
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas getting past University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defender.
Govs Defeat In-State Foe At Home
Austin Peay State University guard LJ Thomas going up for a contested layup in the 95-75 win against Union University in the season opener.
Three Things The Governors Need To Do To Beat Butler
Austin Peay State University volleyball coach Taylor Mott will not be returning after this season. The 13-year head coach's contract was not renewed per an APSU athletics release Wednesday morning.
National search for new Austin Peay volleyball head coach begins as Taylor Mott is released
Austin Peay State University junior, Payton Deidesheimer and the Governors defends against Lipscomb University's Sophia Hudepohl and the Bison.
APSU Volleyball Drops Two Matches Over Weekend
APSU Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar hits a homer for the Govs at Raymond C. Handpark. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics
APSU vs. Jacksonville: Govs Win 2 Of 3 In Weekend Baseball Series
Donate to The All State