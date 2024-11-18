Governors Suffer Tough Home Loss To Abilene Christian

Austin Peay State University (4-5 overall, 3-3 United Athletic Conference) lost 35-34 Saturday in a game against one of the top ranked offenses in the FCS — Abilene Christian at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay started out red hot as receiver Jaden Barnes scored the game’s first touchdown on a 68-yard reception. He led all receivers heading into halftime with 179 receiving yards on six catches. The Governors took a strong 27-14 lead heading into halftime after a 33-yard field goal by Carson Smith.

Austin Peay went scoreless in the third quarter, allowing a 14-point comeback, with Abilene Christian taking a 28-27 lead late in the third. ACU Running back Sam Hicks ran for two touchdowns in the third, helping the Wildcats regain a one-point lead to end the quarter.

Austin Smith scored on a one-yard touchdown run, which helped the Govs momentarily retake the lead 34-28 to begin the fourth quarter. Abilene Quarterback Maverick McIvor connected with Jed Castles to score the game winning touchdown. McIvor ended the game with 355 passing yards and three touchdowns, helping Abilene Christian secure the late win over the Govs.

Austin Peay will host Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.