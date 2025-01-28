The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Vegas Comes To Austin Peay State University

Dannie Mickelson
January 25, 2025
Dannie Mickelson
Julia Munoz held up her winning Black Jack chip at APSU’s Clarksvegas event at 416 College St. on Jan. 23.

On Jan. 23 at 416 College St., Student Life and Engagement brought Vegas to Austin Peay State University with a neon-themed casino night.

It was a fantastic time to play various card games and roulette. But that wasn’t all. The event also included a silent disco that had a wide variety of genres to dance to. Students were welcomed to play card games, including Blackjack, Poker and Texas Hold’em, all while sipping on provided mocktails.

SLE hired a vendor that specialized in card games. The vendor was Casino Party Experts Nashville, in addition to a vendor named Green Entertainment. After winning a certain amount, you could enter a raffle to win different prizes, including a new pair of AirPods.

Why did SLE include this event this semester?

Ashley Kautz, director of SLE, said, “[We have] held it before, and it was super popular. We had positive feedback from students. So, of course, we wanted to keep it around but kind of elevated it a little bit—[made] it different a little bit for the students that came last year. So that is where we found this vendor. They are [kind of] the experts in dealing. Then we thought the glow would be a fun twist for it.”

After talking to Kautz, I went around to several students to get their rating of the event, which resulted in a unanimous vote: a 10 out of 10.

