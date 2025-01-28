Vegas Comes To Austin Peay State University

On Jan. 23 at 416 College St., Student Life and Engagement brought Vegas to Austin Peay State University with a neon-themed casino night.

It was a fantastic time to play various card games and roulette. But that wasn’t all. The event also included a silent disco that had a wide variety of genres to dance to. Students were welcomed to play card games, including Blackjack, Poker and Texas Hold’em, all while sipping on provided mocktails.

SLE hired a vendor that specialized in card games. The vendor was Casino Party Experts Nashville, in addition to a vendor named Green Entertainment. After winning a certain amount, you could enter a raffle to win different prizes, including a new pair of AirPods.

Why did SLE include this event this semester?

Ashley Kautz, director of SLE, said, “[We have] held it before, and it was super popular. We had positive feedback from students. So, of course, we wanted to keep it around but kind of elevated it a little bit—[made] it different a little bit for the students that came last year. So that is where we found this vendor. They are [kind of] the experts in dealing. Then we thought the glow would be a fun twist for it.”

After talking to Kautz, I went around to several students to get their rating of the event, which resulted in a unanimous vote: a 10 out of 10.