The TikTok Banishment Of 2025—Is It Really Gone?

Why is TikTok being banned? What is going to happen next?

The ban on TikTok has been in the works for almost six months. The government has decided that passing this new law is the best thing for the nation’s security. Varying sources say that ByteDance, a Chinese-owned company, is the main reason for this ban. The American government attempted to force Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, to sell the company to Americans so they could protect the stored data that is shared through the usage of the app.

As a result of the new law, today, on Jan. 19, TikTok was meant to go dark. For those in Clarksville, the app became unavailable yesterday evening. However, as of this late morning, the app is functioning normally for most users—only going dark for less than 24 hours. Though it is presently operating, the future of the app remains unclear, as it is still unavailable for download in the App Store.

In a statement posted to X, TikTok Policy wrote:

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring services. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive, It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

If the ban remains in law, what does that mean for the 120 million Americans who use this app daily or those who earn their livelihood from it? No one will be able to use it. The Biden Administration has written that they will not enforce the penalty for companies that continue to use the app and that they will leave this issue to newly elected President Donald Trump. Donald Trump has stated on social media that he would make his “decision on TikTok” in the near future. For now, it is a waiting game.