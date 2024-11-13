The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Celebrating All Students With APSU’s ANTS Center

Student Cookout and More Information
Jenna Kester
November 13, 2024
Jenna Kester
APSU ANTS Center hosted a cookout for students on campus to celebrate National Nontraditional Students Week and learn more about the center on Nov. 8.

As the Tennessee air cools down and the leaves change color, Austin Peay State University programs and centers continue to host events for students to get involved and relieve the stress of courses. 

APSU’s Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student (ANTS) Center hosted a cookout for students while also celebrating National Nontraditional Students Week on Nov. 8, 2024. 

Their cookout allowed students to socialize, listen to music and learn more about the ANTS Center and its goals.

“We haven’t had an event like this semester,” said ANTS Center Coordinator, Tiffanie Witt. “My goal is to spread where the center is physically, the population we serve and resources available.” 

The ANTS Center is located downstairs in Room 111 of the Morgan University Center, providing students with an encouraging environment that promotes student success.

Witt encourages any student to stop by the ANTS Center and get involved with their events and programs. Some of these include Commuter Coffee Breaks and Transfer Transitions, but they also have much more to offer. 

To learn more about ANTS Center, what they offer and more of their events go to APSU ANTS Center. For more information or to answer any questions, contact Witt at her email [email protected].

