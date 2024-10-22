Suspect Arrested For 2019 Unsolved Clarksville Murder Case

22-year-old, Turnity Rossell was arrested on Thursday, Oct.17 on a charge of first-degree murder, linked to the death of Serdyrin Brown in Clarksville five years ago.

On Oct. 28, 2019 Clarksville police responded to a call of shots fired at Hand Village Avenue of Clarksville, part of Austin Peay State University’s campus. When arrived on the scene, 22-year-old Serdyrin Brown was found to be shot in an incident where he was then taken for medical care and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In June of this year, a warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery was issued for Rossell. The case was taken by the U.S. Marshals Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force later in September. After investigating and developing information that Rossell was in Memphis, Tennessee they requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate him.

With the help of the Shelby Country Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Fugitive Apprehension Team, Rossell was located and placed under arrest.

Rossell attempted to lie about his identity, but soon gave that up and was taken to the Shelby Country Detention Center.