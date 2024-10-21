A Quick Guide To Homecoming 2024

Homecoming Week 2024 is here at Austin Peay State University. Before you learn about the events, let’s explain a bit about what this special event is.

Homecoming is an annual tradition on campus to celebrate the university; alumni and current students all come together to exemplify their school spirit. Many fun and campus-involved events occur during the week, and the campus all nominates a homecoming king and queen that is announced during this Saturday’s football game.

There are events occurring all week for homecoming. Starting on Monday Oct. 21 is the Annual Homecoming Bonfire at the Dunn Bowl at 6 p.m., where the king and queen nominees are announced.

On Tuesday Oct. 22, Govs Got Talent is taking place in the Foy Recreation Center at 6 p.m. This is a riveting talent show that showcases APSU talent. There is also a Visiting Artist Showcase premiering over in Art and Design Room 120.

The homecoming fun doesn’t end there; on Wednesday Oct. 23, the 14th Annual Smash! Bang! Fight Song Competition is being held in the Foy Recreation Center.

On Thursday Oct. 24, the Almost Friday event is being held in the MUC Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Govs Games are being held at the Intramural Fields at 4 p.m. Govs Madness is being held at the F&M Bank Arena starting at 6 p.m.

Friday is when things start getting busy! On Friday Oct. 25, many of the different colleges and groups begin their alumni mixer events. The Homecoming Golf Tournament is happening at the Swan Lake Golf Course at 10 a.m. and the Annual NPHC Step Show is being hosted at the Foy Recreation Center at 7 p.m.

On Saturday Oct. 26, the day starts out with snow cones on McCord Lawn at 10:30 a.m., as well as the Annual Greek Parade Watch Party on the Browning Lawn. The Annual Homecoming Parade begins at 11 a.m., the NPHC Plaza Ribbon Cutting following the parade at 1 p.m. and the Homecoming Football Game beginning at 3 p.m. in Fortera Stadium.