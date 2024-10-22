Belonging: A Night of Vocal Mastery

In what could only be described as a truly unforgettable display of talent and artistry, students from the Austin Peay State University Choir and Chamber Singers filled the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall with magical harmonies and powerhouse vocals that resonated throughout the audience.

Under the exemplary direction of Korre Foster, professor of music at APSU, these talented students delivered a truly electrifying performance as their voices blended in precision and passion, completely mesmerizing those in attendance.

It was an evening of music concerning some aspects of belonging, as presented by the APSU Department of Music. From Nick Page’s bounding rhythms in Niska Banja through to Karl Jenkins’s Exsultate, jubilate, those soaring, triumphant notes once again proved that APSU is home to some of the most gifted vocalists.

The University Choir was similarly tireless in performance and included works like Pulses, from Titulation by Shara Nova, and the haunting Wanting Memories by Ysaye Barnwell. Their voices harmoniously blended in an emotional roller coaster with every piece.

Equally impressive was the subsequent performance by the University Chamber Singers, which gave a masterful execution of The Little Brown Bee, Op. 9 by Amy Beach, the profoundly affecting Requiescat by William Schuman, and Horloge, tais-toi by Kaija Saariaho, ending with the sprightly Les feux de la Saint Jean by Cécile Chaminade. The vocalists were supported throughout on piano by the two outstanding soloists, Jeffery Thomas and Jan Corrothers, lending substance and atmosphere to each work.

Comprised entirely of APSU students, the choir features sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, which is a true testament to the incredible range and talent within the department.

Did you miss the show? No worries! Check out highlights and other performances on the APSU Music Department’s YouTube channel @apsumusicdepartment. Be sure to subscribe and show your support for your peers.

It doesn’t stop there. Music just gets better! Choir Fest is next Wednesday and will feature the world premiere of a composition by Stacey V. Gibbs. Do not miss this electrifying celebration of choral music. Come and lend your support to the excellent music community at APSU.

Admission: FREE

Date: Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

Location: George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Music and Mass Communications Building

Bring your friends and get ready for another night of inspiring performances.