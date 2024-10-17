The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life

In a recent article posted by CNBC, Tennessee was ranked one of worst states for quality of life in 2024. Tennessee is ranked number six out of ten worst states, earning the grade letter “F” and a score of 96 out of 325 points.

Tennessee received such a bad rating due to high crime rates, health care access and inclusiveness within our state. The state’s strengths were listed as childcare and air quality.

According to FBI crime statistics, Tennessee is among the most violent states in the nation. However, violent crime in the state is slowly declining, showing an almost nine percent drop in murder rate in 2022 according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tennessee is also becoming increasingly unsafe for members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially young queer people. In 2022, legislature was advanced but appealed in attempt to restrict drag shows in the state of Tennessee. In 2024, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that forbids the state social services department from attempting to place LGBTQ+ foster children in homes that will support them and their identities.

The state of Tennessee also struggles in the health care department. Health care access is slim, making it incredibly difficult for residents to find reliable or even easy healthcare. Tennessee did perform well in childcare and air quality.