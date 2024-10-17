The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life

Abigail Krieg
October 17, 2024

In a recent article posted by CNBC, Tennessee was ranked one of worst states for quality of life in 2024. Tennessee is ranked number six out of ten worst states, earning the grade letter “F” and a score of 96 out of 325 points.

Tennessee received such a bad rating due to high crime rates, health care access and inclusiveness within our state. The state’s strengths were listed as childcare and air quality.

According to FBI crime statistics, Tennessee is among the most violent states in the nation. However, violent crime in the state is slowly declining, showing an almost nine percent drop in murder rate in 2022 according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tennessee is also becoming increasingly unsafe for members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially young queer people. In 2022, legislature was advanced but appealed in attempt to restrict drag shows in the state of Tennessee. In 2024, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that forbids the state social services department from attempting to place LGBTQ+ foster children in homes that will support them and their identities.

The state of Tennessee also struggles in the health care department. Health care access is slim, making it incredibly difficult for residents to find reliable or even easy healthcare. Tennessee did perform well in childcare and air quality.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
To Charlies Bunion and back: A day hike
To Charlies Bunion and back: A day hike
Two Tranquil Trails Near Campus
Two Tranquil Trails Near Campus
Tyler "Short Fuse" Tomlin remains undefeated after he knocks out Charlie Serrano in the second round at the Dunn Center. JENNIFER LINDAHL | THE ALL STATE
Tyler "Shortfuse" Tomlin Remains Undefeated in a Second Round Knock Out at Dunn
Clothesline Project Fall 2019
Gallery: The Clothesline Project
More in News
Professor Rob Baron, the Chair of the Department of Communications, presented the impacts AI has on advertising.
How Will AI Impact Art And Communications?
The Govs Programming Council welcomed guest speaker Dr. Tracy A. Coffey, M.D., from Queen City Women's Health Clinic in Clarksville, to emphasize the importance of early breast cancer detection.
Spotlighting Breast Cancer Awareness
Live At Mabry Concert Hall: APSU Jazz Combo
Live At Mabry Concert Hall: APSU Jazz Combo
"Learning to Swim," an Austin Peay State University student production in collaboration the Saratoga Internation Theater Institute.
Diving Into APSU's 'Learning To Swim': A Navigation Through Life’s Waters— A Review
Participants sort waste at Montgomery County’s Hazardous Waste Drop Off located at Veterans Plaza on Sept. 28.
APSU And Bi-County Hazardous Waste Drop Off: Recap And The Benefits
APSU students hold signs in front of Clement Building on Sept. 20 in protest of newly hired assistant professor being allegedly involved with extremist groups.
Update: President Licari Addresses Professor Logan Smith's Employment at APSU