Compete & Thrive: Patton Foundation Entrepreneur Competition

Jenna Kester
September 12, 2024
Spencer Patton shares his experience as an entrepreneur to help students with this year’s business idea competition in the Legends Bank Lecture Hall on Sept. 10. Photo by Jenna Kester | THE ALL STATE.

Business students and beginner entrepreneurs often try to find ways to help grow and bring new ideas to life. Spencer Patton is giving Austin Peay State University Students this opportunity. 

Spencer Patton is a businessman and entrepreneur who started in the logistics field. Patton is the founder of the Patton Foundation Entrepreneurship Competition.

The competition allows business students and starting entrepreneurs to propose and outline any business idea that they want to take into action and send their submissions by Oct. 16, 2024. Then, on Oct. 28, 2024, at Mabry Concert Hall, six finalists will have 10 minutes to give a presentation about their idea and have a five minute Q&A with the judges.

The judges will pick three winners: first place will receive $5,000, second place will receive $2,500 and third place will receive $1,000. 

Patton understands the pressure that students may be under, so on Sept. 10 he talked to APSU students and gave them advice. 

“I had three important things that helped,” Patton said, “The pain of the customer you’re trying to solve better than anyone else… a why… and a how.” 

When creating the proposal and outline, students should remember to make sure to have something they can understand and relate to, know why they are creating this idea and how they will put it into action.  

The competition is a great way to get business students and entrepreneurs a step in the right direction in their career fields. For more information or helpful tips for the competition, go to https://www.spencerpatton.com/pfec-competitions/apsu-2024



