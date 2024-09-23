Govs Got Talent—Show APSU Your Skills

Students perform on stage at last year’s Govs Got Talent. Photo by Ralph Acosta | THE ALL STATE.

Austin Peay State University’s talent show held by the Govs Programming Council, called Govs Got Talent, is now holding auditions open to all valid APSU students.

The audition dates are Thursday, September 12th from 5-7 p.m., and Thursday, October 3rd from 5-7 p.m. at Einstein Bros. Bagels located in the Morgan University Center. If either of the dates conflict with your schedule, you can send a video submission.

Govs Got Talent is an annual talent show held on APSU’s campus that showcases an array of talents from students, giving them a space to show everyone on campus what they can do. Last year, the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center was transformed into a stage to display 14 unique acts.

To decide the winners of Govs Got Talent, GPC brings together a panel of three judges. These three judges decide on the four best performances of the night, and the audience is given the chance to vote for the top three acts.

The top three performers walk home with cash prizes: third place wins $100, second place wins $250 and first place wins $500.

Govs Got Talent is an attempt to engage the APSU student body and showcase the talents that may go unnoticed here on campus. If you have a talent you would like people to see, take a chance and try out for Govs Got Talent.