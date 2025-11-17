APSU Athletics Summary for November 10–16 Week

The Govs wrap up fall play across multiple sports. Austin Peay athletics stayed busy across the region last week. Here’s how the Governors performed between November 10 and 16.

Monday, Nov. 10 – Women’s Tennis

Austin Peay opened the week at the ITF W15 Clemson qualifying draw in South Carolina, where both representatives fell in straight sets. Sophia Baranov competed for the United States and dropped a 6–2 6–2 match to top-seeded Carson Tanguilig, while Katie Oliver, representing New Zealand, fell 6–2 6–2 to Slovakia’s Romana Cisovska.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 – Volleyball

Austin Peay traveled to Lipscomb for an ASUN match at Allen Arena, where the Govs fell 3–0 to the Bisons. Dayan Malavé led APSU with five blocks, while Taly Cloyd, Lauren Wallace, and Dani Kopacz contributed key points during several late set pushes despite the sweep.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 – Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay hosted Vanderbilt at F&M Bank Arena and fell 75–65 in its first home matchup of the week. The Govs were led by Kyra Perkins, who scored 16 points, while Veronaye Charlton, Anovia Sheals, and Ines Gnahore each added double figure scoring. Charlton and Sheals shared the team assist lead, and McKenzie Neal posted a pair of steals.

Friday, Nov. 14 – Cross Country

The Govs wrapped up their men’s and women’s cross country seasons at the NCAA South Regional in Huntsville, Alabama, where both teams completed their final race of the year. Senior Sydney Freeman broke the program’s 6K record with a 21:20.60 finish, and Shaye Foster added a career-best 22:30.05. On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw led APSU in his first collegiate 10K, and Jacob Schweigardt followed with a personal-best 33:20.05.

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Volleyball

Austin Peay closed its 2025 volleyball season with a 3–2 road win against West Georgia at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia. Taly Cloyd and Lauren Wallace combined for 44 kills to lead the Govs, while Dani Kopacz delivered crucial points in the fourth set to help force the deciding frame.

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay earned a 69–63 win at UNC Greensboro in Bedford Arena. Graduate forward Collin Parker led the Govs with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Tate McCubbin added 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Zyree Collins extended his double-figure scoring streak with 11 points and two steals.

Sunday, Nov. 16 – Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay closed the week with a 77–73 home win against Indiana State at F&M Bank Arena. Veronaye Charlton led with a season-high 15 points and four assists, while Mya Williams and Anovia Sheals each scored 14. Ines Gnahore added six rebounds and three steals, and Kyra Perkins finished with 13 points, including a first-quarter buzzer-beater.