Govs Weekly Sports Recap: October 19–26

The Govs wrap up fall play across multiple sports. Austin Peay athletics were busy last week as several fall teams competed across the region. Here’s how the Governors performed between October 19 and 26.

Sunday, Oct. 19 – Women’s Golf, Volleyball & Soccer

The women’s golf team fell just short in the Battle of the Border, 6.5–5.5, against Murray State at Clarksville Country Club. The Racers swept all four alternate-shot matches early, but the Govs responded with singles wins from Jordin Cowing, Abby Jimenez, Makenna Cox, Katie Roberts, and Autumn Spencer to close the gap.

Later that day, volleyball earned a five-set road win over Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The Govs posted a season-high 16 blocks, led by Taly Cloyd’s 18 kills and Dayan Malavé’s career-best nine blocks, to edge the Eagles 3–2.

Also on Sunday, women’s soccer dropped a close 1–0 match to Lipscomb at Morgan Bros. Field. Goalkeeper Lauryn Berry finished with eight saves, while Sophie Davidson and Abby Mathews each tallied multiple shots on goal.

Oct. 20–22 – Men’s Golf

The men’s golf team wrapped up its fall season with a 15th-place finish at the Saint Mary’s Invitational in Seaside, California. Patton Samuels carded a three-under 69 in the final round to tie for 23rd, and Seth Smith followed in 26th with a two-over 218.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team battled Eastern Kentucky to a 0–0 draw in Richmond, Kentucky.

Ellie Dreas led Austin Peay with four shots on goal—the most by a Gov this season—while Berry added eight saves to earn the shutout.

Thursday–Saturday, Oct. 24–26 – Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team competed at the ITA Women’s Conference Invitational Championship in Jacksonville, Florida. Luca Bohlen and Sophia Baranov played competitive singles matches, but injuries on Saturday forced Baranov and Katie Oliver to retire from doubles play.

Friday, Oct. 24 – Women’s Lacrosse & Volleyball

The women’s lacrosse team competed in Wofford College’s Play Day in Spartanburg, South Carolina, facing Wofford and Belmont Abbey. Sammi Houttekier led the Govs with three goals and two assists against Wofford, then added three more goals and three assists in an 11–5 win over Belmont Abbey. Goalkeeper Erin-Kate Roeder made eight saves in each game.

That evening, volleyball fell 3–0 to Lipscomb at the Winfield Dunn Center. The Govs started strong behind Dayan Malavé and Taly Cloyd, but the Bisons rallied to take the sweep.

Friday–Sunday, Oct. 24–26 – Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team competed at the UTC Steve Baras Invitational in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Lucas Ranciaro earned a singles win over Tennessee State’s Tatenda Mutetwa, while doubles duos Ranciaro and Glen Arnet and Bodi Van Galen and Felipe De La Hormaza each picked up victories on Saturday. The Govs closed play Sunday with a doubles loss to Furman’s Barnabus Sift and Evan Duggal.

Saturday, Oct. 25 – Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team ended its season with a 0–0 draw at Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky. Lauryn Berry made nine saves—her third-highest total of the year, while Vivian Burke led the offense with two shots and played all 90 minutes.