Govs Weekly Sports Roundup: Oct. 5–12

Austin Peay athletics were in full swing last week as multiple fall teams competed across the region. Here’s how the Govs performed between October 5- 12.

Women’s Lacrosse – Oct. 5

The Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse team traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 5, to compete in Rhodes College’s play day, facing Rhodes College, Maryville University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Lauryn Warfield led the Govs with 24 draw controls, followed by Katie Ferrara with 11 and Tori Ross with seven. Warfield also paced the offense with nine goals while Fiona Lemke added six and Mak Patten scored five. Patten and Lemke led the team in assists with six and four.

Defensively, Elyse Faler collected five ground balls, Maddy Kalmo added three and goalkeeper Erin-Kate Roeder recorded 14 saves. The Govs return to Morgan Bros. Field to face Vanderbilt in a home scrimmage on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Soccer – Oct. 9 & Oct. 12

The Austin Peay soccer team earned its second Atlantic Sun Conference point of the season after a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Morgan Bros. Field. Senior forward Burke netted the equalizer in the 85th minute off a free kick from Carolyne Young. Lauryn Berry tallied eight saves in the contest.

The Govs returned to action on Sunday, Oct. 12, falling to North Alabama 2-1. Senior midfielder Kasidy Schenk scored her second goal of the season late in the second half while Berry, Kylie Brandes and Vivian Burke each played all 90 minutes.

Volleyball – Oct. 11

Austin Peay volleyball dropped a 3-0 match to North Florida on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Govs battled throughout the match, highlighted by a late comeback in the third set that saw them tie the frame at 25 before the Ospreys closed it out 27-25. Dani Kopacz, Peyton Liming and Taly Cloyd led the offense while Nya Browne and Nicole Okojie anchored the net defensively.

Austin Peay (2-16, 0-6 ASUN) returns to conference play on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Stetson in DeLand, Florida.

Men’s Tennis – Oct. 9–11

The Austin Peay men’s tennis team competed at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Championships in Murfreesboro, Tennessee from Thursday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 11.

Glen Arnet earned the Govs’ first win of the event, defeating Adler Germinal (Tennessee State) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3 before falling in the next round to Adrian Contreras (Eastern Kentucky). In doubles, Arnet and Vincent Lu dropped a close 8-6 match to Butler’s Rahulniket Konakanchi and Nicholas Art.

Rohan Loubser also competed in singles play, falling to Zinder Mikkel (Dayton) 6-2, 6-3 before dropping his consolation match to Andrei Caragea (Ball State).

Women’s Tennis – Oct. 10–11

The Austin Peay women’s tennis team competed at the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout in Statesboro, Georgia from Friday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 11, earning multiple singles and doubles victories.

On Friday, Katie Oliver and Sophia Baranov each claimed straight-set wins, defeating opponents from Mercer and Emory.

On Saturday, Alice Bolton partnered with Amelie Rosadoro (Georgia Southern) to defeat Rachel Hernandez and Holyn Karp (Emory) 7-6 before falling in their next match to Mercer’s Antonia Schweigal and Valentine Abide Talaki 6-4.

In singles play, Baranov defeated Randy Rakotoarilala (North Carolina A&T) 7-5, 6-1 while Luca Bohlen won against Sofiya Tsitavets (Mercer) 6-3, 6-0.