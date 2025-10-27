95 Years of The All State: When the Governors Shocked the Nation

In celebration of The All State’s 95 years of covering Austin Peay State University news and sports, one game stands out among the rest — the Governors’ unforgettable 68–67 overtime victory over Illinois in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Played on March 13, 1987, the matchup remains one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history. Austin Peay entered the tournament as a No. 14 seed, facing an 11th-ranked Illinois team seeded third in the Midwest Region. Few expected the Governors to compete, but they defied every prediction.

With just seconds left in overtime, Tony Raye was fouled and calmly made both free throws to put the Governors ahead. Austin Peay’s defense held firm as time expired, sealing the stunning win and sending shockwaves through the college basketball world.

Head coach Lake Kelly described that season — and the upset — as the product of unmatched determination.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team play with the heart this team did,” Kelly said in The All State’s 1987 season recap. “They deserved everything they got this season.”

The Governors had already captured the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, but this victory put them on the national map. Players like Raye, Lawrence Mitchell and Darryl Bedford led a balanced, relentless roster that refused to back down.

Austin Peay advanced to the second round, where they narrowly fell 90–87 in overtime to Providence, a team that went on to reach the Final Four. Even in defeat, Kelly’s pride in his team never wavered.

“In my heart, we beat Providence,” he said. “It’s something you can’t dwell on, but we were one free throw away from the Final 16.”

Nearly four decades later, that 1987 run still represents the spirit of Austin Peay — resilient, passionate and fearless. As The All State reflects on 95 years of covering Governors athletics, the night Austin Peay stunned Illinois stands as the defining game in program history.