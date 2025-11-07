The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The All State
The All State
From APSU to HCA: Data Driving Change

Alysia Norales, Writer
November 7, 2025
Alysia Norales
Alumna Sarah Wilson presenting at APSU’s Mathematics and Statistics Department’s Industry Seminar Series.

Maynard 244 was once again filled with students eager to learn new ways to apply their mathematical and statistical skills in the real world.

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics hosted another seminar, the final of their industry seminar series for this semester, with a presentation by alumna Sarah Wilson, a senior statistician at HCA Healthcare.

This seminar was titled “Driving Change with Data: Leveraging Dashboards in Medical Education”.

Wilson, who earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from APSU and a master’s degree in applied statistics from the University of Memphis, walked attendees through her professional journey, from conducting genetics research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to developing machine learning models at HCA Healthcare.

The seminar gave students a closer look at how statistical modeling and data visualization are transforming the healthcare industry. Wilson highlighted the growing physician shortage in the U.S. and how data analysis within Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs helps institutions anticipate needs and improve efficiency.

Graduate student Alexis Mahar, who is pursuing a concentration in mathematical finance, said the talk broadened her view of where analytics skills can be applied.

“I didn’t realize how much math and data analytics could be used in healthcare,” Mahar said. “Seeing how someone with a math background like mine works at places such as Vanderbilt and HCA really opened my eyes to new career paths. It showed that you don’t have to be a medical student to work in that field.”

Mahar, who has attended all of this semester’s Math & Stats seminars, added that hearing from professionals in different industries helps students envision how to apply classroom learning to real-world contexts. She also suggested that future workshops provide students with the speaker’s contact information afterward, allowing for networking or follow-up questions.

Fritz Arnold, another graduate student in mathematical finance, appreciated the series’s focus on career readiness and soft skill development.

“These seminars help me learn what I need to focus on, not just in class but professionally,” Arnold said. “Hearing from people in the industry teaches me what skills they value, like communication, collaboration and how to use data effectively.”

He also shared that hearing first-hand experiences from industry professionals motivates him to strengthen both his technical and interpersonal abilities.

Wilson’s session marked the final seminar of the Fall 2025 Industry Seminar Series, organized by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

Throughout the semester, the series featured speakers from academia, government and the private sector who shared how mathematical and statistical tools drive innovation across industries.

Dr. Ramanjit Sahi, who assisted with coordinating the series, said the goal of these seminars is to “bridge the gap between theory and application,” helping students understand how their coursework connects to real-world data challenges.

As APSU continues to prepare students for careers in analytics, finance, research and beyond, Wilson’s message served as a fitting close to the series: data doesn’t just inform, it transforms.

