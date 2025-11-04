Cloyd Leads the Governors in a 3–1 Road Loss

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team lost 3–1 to Eastern Kentucky University in an ASUN Conference match Saturday, Nov. 2, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (4–20, 2–10 ASUN) was led by Taly Cloyd, who recorded 14 kills and two blocks. Lauren Wallace and Sianna Dykes followed with eight kills each, while Nicole Okojie anchored the defense with six blocks. Wallace also added one ace and one block.

The Governors finished with 39 kills, 11 blocks, and a .174 hitting percentage. Eastern Kentucky (17–8, 9–3 ASUN) tallied 60 kills, 10 aces, and hit .299 in the four-set win.

Austin Peay took the opening set 25–18 before Eastern Kentucky claimed the next three, 25–15, 25–15, and 25–14.

The Governors return home Thursday, Nov. 7, to host Central Arkansas for Military Appreciation Night at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.