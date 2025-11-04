The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Cloyd Leads the Governors in a 3–1 Road Loss

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
November 4, 2025
Will West
Austin Peay State University players are shown during a previous match at the Winfield Dunn Center on Oct. 24, 2025. The Governors recently fell 3–1 to Eastern Kentucky in an ASUN Conference match on Nov. 2 in Richmond, Kentucky.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team lost 3–1 to Eastern Kentucky University in an ASUN Conference match Saturday, Nov. 2, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (4–20, 2–10 ASUN) was led by Taly Cloyd, who recorded 14 kills and two blocks. Lauren Wallace and Sianna Dykes followed with eight kills each, while Nicole Okojie anchored the defense with six blocks. Wallace also added one ace and one block.

The Governors finished with 39 kills, 11 blocks, and a .174 hitting percentage. Eastern Kentucky (17–8, 9–3 ASUN) tallied 60 kills, 10 aces, and hit .299 in the four-set win.

Austin Peay took the opening set 25–18 before Eastern Kentucky claimed the next three, 25–15, 25–15, and 25–14.

The Governors return home Thursday, Nov. 7, to host Central Arkansas for Military Appreciation Night at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Volleyball
Austin Peay State University junior goalkeeper, Lauryn Berry, kicks the ball back into play after her save in a 1-1 tie with Central Arkansas University, this past Thursday night, Oct. 9, 2025.
Govs Weekly Sports Roundup: Oct. 5–12
Italya Cloyd had 23 kills in Austin Peay volleyball’s 3-2 loss to Bellarmine on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Winfield Dunn Center.
This Week in Governors Athletics: Sept. 29–Oct. 5, 2025
Austin Peay softball fell 11-2 in the opener but rallied for a 2-1 win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with Belmont at Cheryl Holt Field.
Austin Peay Weekly Sports Recap, Sept. 21–28
Austin Peay State University players celebrate after Vivian Burke's goal in a 2-1 loss to Bellarmine University, this past Thursday night, Sept. 18, 2025.
Govs Compete Across the Board: Sept. 15–20
Austin Peay State University's women’s golf finished in sixth place after the opening day of The Velvet on Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Paducah.
Governors Compete in Volleyball and Golf Over Weekend
Austin Peay State University volleyball players compete during the Billiken Invitational tournament, Sept. 5-6, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Govs finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
Austin Peay Picks Up First Win of Season at Billiken Invitational
Donate to The All State