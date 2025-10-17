The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

95 Years of The All State: Looking Back at How it Has Changed

Lucas Bales
October 17, 2025
TAS Files
In honor of 95 years of The All State, Lucas Bales dives into memorable moments throughout TAS history.

The All State student newspaper was first published on paper ninety-five years ago. As with most things that are still around since then, it has evolved a lot as time has continued. Today, the All State is entirely an online publication. This is a brief history and timeline of how its been shaped into the publication we see today:

1930: A contest is started to name the premiering student newspaper. Dean Halbert Harvill submits the name “All State.” The original logo features those words over an outline of the state of Tennessee. Harvill would eventually become president of the university from 1946-1962.

Nov. 26, 1930: The first edition of the All State is published. It was four pages long, printed bi-weekly and available to students at a cost of seventy-five cents for a yearly subscription. It was sponsored by Felix G. Woodward and Louise Jackson.

1934-1949: Woodward continues sponsoring the paper alongside additional faculty including Annie Laurie Huff, J.P. Riebel, Fred W. Wolf and Charles Waters.

1949: Waters becomes the sole sponsor/advisor of the All State.

1962: The offset printing process replaces the letterpress process, making newspaper production easier.

1962-1963: The All State begins publishing a weekly four-page publication as a result of more news coverage.

1963-1964: The All State publishes eight-page issues bi-weekly.

1966: The logo is updated to a seal and adds the word “The” to “All State.”

1966-1967: The All State publishes special editions with sixteen pages.

1967-1968: The All State published special editions with forty-eight pages.

1970: The All State is recognized in a nationally-recognized magazine as “the complete university newspaper – informative, attractive, entertaining, and a pleasure to read.”

1976: The logo is updated to keep up with the changing university, adding the Browning cupola.

1976-1977: A journalism minor is added at Austin Peay State University.

1977: APSU adds a new teaching position for English-journalism.

2007: The All State ranks third in the Best of the South Competition hosted by the Southeast Journalism Conference (SEJC).

2011: The newspaper is redesigned by then editor-in-chief Patrick Armstrong and managing editor Jenelle Grewell to focus on creating a website, TheAllState.org.

2012: Then, cartoonist Christy Walker became the first staff member to become a finalist for an individual Pacemaker, the highest award for college journalists.

2016: The All State is named Best College Newspaper in the Southeast at the SEJC.

2022-2025: Under current advisor Michael Dann, The All State undergoes a complete revamping of its website and social media platforms.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
A student speaks with a recruiter during APSU’s two-day Career Fair at the Morgan University Center, where students explored opportunities in STEM and healthcare fields.
APSU Career Fair Bridges Students and Opportunities
Members of Young Americans for Liberty, Rysen Hazlewood (left) and Staley Gasser (right), hold signs promoting their campus carry initiative at APSU.
Guns on Campus? Students Take Aim at Policy
Bryan Najera hands out shirts he designed to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Culture, Community and Celebration: Students Reflect on Hispanic Heritage Month
APSU graduate student Cameron Tillett leaving a message for the world in the Govs Creative Arts Festival's pillow book.
Discover Inspiring Talent at Govs Creative Arts Festival
Students line danced in the Morgan University Center Plaza at the Electric Gov event hosted by Student Life and Engagement.
Electric Gov Has Campus Stepping in Sync
The Wade Bourne Nature Center gifted Governors with cucumbers for all their hard work on Peayple In The Community Day.
Peayple Come Together At The Wildflower Meadow
Donate to The All State