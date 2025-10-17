95 Years of The All State: Looking Back at How it Has Changed

The All State student newspaper was first published on paper ninety-five years ago. As with most things that are still around since then, it has evolved a lot as time has continued. Today, the All State is entirely an online publication. This is a brief history and timeline of how its been shaped into the publication we see today:

1930: A contest is started to name the premiering student newspaper. Dean Halbert Harvill submits the name “All State.” The original logo features those words over an outline of the state of Tennessee. Harvill would eventually become president of the university from 1946-1962.

Nov. 26, 1930: The first edition of the All State is published. It was four pages long, printed bi-weekly and available to students at a cost of seventy-five cents for a yearly subscription. It was sponsored by Felix G. Woodward and Louise Jackson.

1934-1949: Woodward continues sponsoring the paper alongside additional faculty including Annie Laurie Huff, J.P. Riebel, Fred W. Wolf and Charles Waters.

1949: Waters becomes the sole sponsor/advisor of the All State.

1962: The offset printing process replaces the letterpress process, making newspaper production easier.

1962-1963: The All State begins publishing a weekly four-page publication as a result of more news coverage.

1963-1964: The All State publishes eight-page issues bi-weekly.

1966: The logo is updated to a seal and adds the word “The” to “All State.”

1966-1967: The All State publishes special editions with sixteen pages.

1967-1968: The All State published special editions with forty-eight pages.

1970: The All State is recognized in a nationally-recognized magazine as “the complete university newspaper – informative, attractive, entertaining, and a pleasure to read.”

1976: The logo is updated to keep up with the changing university, adding the Browning cupola.

1976-1977: A journalism minor is added at Austin Peay State University.

1977: APSU adds a new teaching position for English-journalism.

2007: The All State ranks third in the Best of the South Competition hosted by the Southeast Journalism Conference (SEJC).

2011: The newspaper is redesigned by then editor-in-chief Patrick Armstrong and managing editor Jenelle Grewell to focus on creating a website, TheAllState.org.

2012: Then, cartoonist Christy Walker became the first staff member to become a finalist for an individual Pacemaker, the highest award for college journalists.

2016: The All State is named Best College Newspaper in the Southeast at the SEJC.

2022-2025: Under current advisor Michael Dann, The All State undergoes a complete revamping of its website and social media platforms.