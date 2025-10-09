Slotherhouse: Reviewing the Horror Comedy Turned Musical

Two years ago, Austin Peay State University visiting professor Victoria Matlock Fowler produced the horror comedy film “Slotherhouse.”

The film was partially written by her husband Bradley Fowler and tells the story of Emily Young, a senior running for president of her sorority. Along the way, she adopts an adorable sloth named Alpha to help her win. Everything seems perfect until the sloth becomes implicated in a series of campus deaths.

In concept, the movie is wild enough on its own. It seems inspired by classic horror comedies like “Gremlins,” “Scream” and “Cocaine Bear” in a way that is every bit as zany and fun as one would expect the movie to be.

Now, it’s back and as wild as ever as the first part of the theater departments’ APSU’s New Musicals Projectfollowed by “A Brief* History* of Manmade* Spacefaring* Objects* (*Mostly). Matlock Fowler directed, wrote and composed the new iteration of Slotherhouse, fittingly titled Slotherhouse: The Musical.

According to a note from Matlock Fowler, “The musical began as a class project: my attempt to the wild, chaotic fun of the viral film Slotherhouse and spin it into a 40-minute ensemble piece. What started as homework somehow ‘clawed’ its way onto the APSU main stage… This show thrives on campy absurdity, only now with songs to heighten both the laughs and the screams.”

If that doesn’t get you hooked, I don’t know what will. Overall, the musical was a blast from start to finish. If you ever get the chance to see it, I highly recommend doing so and supporting your peers in the theater department.

The musical stars APSU students Nicolas Sperandeo (Alpha), Allie Pyka (Emily), Presley Boyne (Brianna), Kaiya Richmond (Ms. Mayflower), Matthew Gamble (Tyler/OExotic), Neria Reynolds (Zenny) and swings Kayla Sheldon (Tyler/Alpha), Veronica Padilla (Mayflower/Zenny/Madison) and Lily Reynolds (Brianna/Emily).