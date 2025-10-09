The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Slotherhouse: Reviewing the Horror Comedy Turned Musical

OPINION: BALES
October 9, 2025

Two years ago, Austin Peay State University visiting professor Victoria Matlock Fowler produced the horror comedy film “Slotherhouse.”

The film was partially written by her husband Bradley Fowler and tells the story of Emily Young, a senior running for president of her sorority. Along the way, she adopts an adorable sloth named Alpha to help her win. Everything seems perfect until the sloth becomes implicated in a series of campus deaths.

In concept, the movie is wild enough on its own. It seems inspired by classic horror comedies like “Gremlins,” “Scream” and “Cocaine Bear” in a way that is every bit as zany and fun as one would expect the movie to be.

Now, it’s back and as wild as ever as the first part of the theater departments’ APSU’s New Musicals Projectfollowed by “A Brief* History* of Manmade* Spacefaring* Objects* (*Mostly). Matlock Fowler directed, wrote and composed the new iteration of Slotherhouse, fittingly titled Slotherhouse: The Musical.

According to a note from Matlock Fowler, “The musical began as a class project: my attempt to the wild, chaotic fun of the viral film Slotherhouse and spin it into a 40-minute ensemble piece. What started as homework somehow ‘clawed’ its way onto the APSU main stage… This show thrives on campy absurdity, only now with songs to heighten both the laughs and the screams.”

If that doesn’t get you hooked, I don’t know what will. Overall, the musical was a blast from start to finish. If you ever get the chance to see it, I highly recommend doing so and supporting your peers in the theater department.

The musical stars APSU students Nicolas Sperandeo (Alpha), Allie Pyka (Emily), Presley Boyne (Brianna), Kaiya Richmond (Ms. Mayflower), Matthew Gamble (Tyler/OExotic), Neria Reynolds (Zenny) and swings Kayla Sheldon (Tyler/Alpha), Veronica Padilla (Mayflower/Zenny/Madison) and Lily Reynolds (Brianna/Emily).

 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The All State

Your donation will support the student journalists of Austin Peay State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art
APSU graduate student Cameron Tillett leaving a message for the world in the Govs Creative Arts Festival's pillow book.
Discover Inspiring Talent at Govs Creative Arts Festival
The New Gallery opens the semester with Soulaf Abas as the artist-in-residence. Pictured is her study desk.
The New Gallery Welcomes The Semester With "New Beginnings"
Austin Peay State's New Gallery welcomes Yun Shin's "Record-Keeping" exhibition.
The New Gallery Welcomes Yun Shin's 'Record-Keeping' Exhibition
Austin Peay State University's Woodward Library hosted the Unbannable Books Reception for Banned Books Week Sept. 22-28.
APSU’s Woodward Library: Unbannable Library Reception
As part of The New Gallery lecture series at Austin Peay State University, Erick Oh tells his story and gives advice to students and faculty on Sept. 25.
APSU Artist Lecture— Erick Oh: Background, Where He Is Now And Advice to Students
Govs Creative Arts Fest— Showcasing APSU's Creative Talents
Govs Creative Arts Fest— Showcasing APSU's Creative Talents
More in Our Take
In honor of Suicide Prevention Month, explore examples of media that help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health-related issues.
Suicide Prevention Month Series: Representation in Media
Breaking Down the Final Four: Who Will Meet on Monday?
Breaking Down the Final Four: Who Will Meet on Monday?
The All State staff writer, Lucas Bales, shared his thoughts on the top five best commercials of this year's Super Bowl Sunday.
The Top Five Best Commercials of Super Bowl LIX
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
Advice For You, From Us
Advice For You, From Us
Forget About The "Freshman 15"
Donate to The All State