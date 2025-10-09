APSU Career Fair Bridges Students and Opportunities

Business cards, firm handshakes and career dreams filled the Morgan University Center last week as Austin Peay State University hosted its two-day Career Fair, offering students a chance to connect directly with employers across STEM and healthcare fields.

The fair, organized by APSU’s Office of Career Services, was split into two sessions. The first day was dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) employers, while the second day was devoted to healthcare organizations.

Students were encouraged to attend in business casual or formal attire, bring resumes and prepare to network, apply for internships or learn about career options in their fields.

Upon check-in, students received name tags, event booklets and a map outlining the locations of each employer, which helped them navigate the booths and find companies that matched their career interests.

For many, the career fair was more than just an opportunity; it was motivational.

“I wasn’t looking for a job specifically,” said Sarah Gibson, a freshman majoring in nursing. “I came for inspiration and motivation. I want to be a CRNA, and I was pleasantly surprised to see the Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia here. Their program is amazing and I love a challenge.”

Gibson mentioned that her visit to the healthcare part of the fair was spontaneous and encouraged by her Honors 1000 professor. Still, she left the room feeling inspired after networking and gaining new perspectives in the healthcare field.

“The first person I talked to was discussing AI in healthcare, which I found fascinating because I use AI every day,” said Gibson. “He explained how it’s being integrated into patient charts and diagnosis, which really opened my eyes.”

Engineering major Elijah Drew also found value in the fair, particularly in making professional connections that felt approachable and encouraging.

“The people were very friendly and informative. I just walked right up to them and they started talking to me. It was chill,” said Drew.

Drew, who is majoring in mechatronics, attended the STEM session in search of internship opportunities related to automation and robotics.

“I saw Handcook and Future Platers. They told me a lot about how the factory works and how internships would happen,” said Drew. “I’m usually very shy, but this made me feel a lot more comfortable talking to recruiters.”

The fair also encouraged the students to think about long-term goals while gaining confidence in networking. Both Drew and Gibson agreed that the interactions at the career fair were valuable. They felt that the event gave them real-world exposure to professional communication.

While most attendees praised the fair’s organization and friendly atmosphere, Gibson suggested that recruiters could engage more proactively with students as they walked by.

“Sometimes, if you’re not wearing scrubs or the right attire, they might overlook you. But there are people like me who are just dreaming and want to see their futures,” said Gibson.

Overall, APSU’s Career Fair showcased the university’s commitment to helping students connect classroom learning to career pathways one conversation at a time.