MUC Transformed into Haunted Haven for GHOST

October is nearing its end, which means it’s time for monsters, ghouls, and all things spooky to rise. Austin Peay State University saw plenty of them at this year’s G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating) event, which took place inside the Morgan University Center (MUC) due to rainy weather.

The location change didn’t dampen the excitement. The MUC was filled with the Halloween spirit as children ran around in their costumes, going from booth to booth to collect candy from APSU students and organizations. From K-pop demon hunters and Adventure Time Characters to dinosaurs and Nintendo characters, it’s safe to say that the Clarksville community went all out with their costumes this year.

The students and organizations at GHOST definitely found ways to entertain the crowd through dance parties, pirate sword fights, and a random dinosaur war between two students in inflatable dinosaur costumes. The children were all riled up and were thoroughly occupied despite the gloomy weather.

G.H.O.S.T. has long been one of APSU’s most beloved community traditions, offering local families a safe and inclusive environment to celebrate Halloween. The event also allows students to connect with the Clarksville community and share in the joy of the season.

While the weather may have forced the celebration indoors, it was clear that nothing could stop the Govs from keeping the Halloween spirit alive.